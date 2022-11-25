Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift
It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.
Another low-cost carrier set to expand its flight offerings at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH — Another ultra-low-cost carrier servicing seasonal flights to and from Pittsburgh International Airport announced it will be expanding that offering when it brings it back next spring. Starting on May 18, 2023, Sun Country Airlines will offer four flights per week on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays between...
macaronikid.com
The Ultimate Guide to the Holidays in the South Hills of Pittsburgh
The lights are up, and the holidays are near! Have no fear, Macaroni KID is here! Here with your holiday family fun in the South Hills of Pittsburgh that is. This guide is packed with goodies to help parents living in the South Hills of Pittsburgh to not just survive the during holidays, but thrive. Well, surviving is great too. Whatever you're looking for mama, we got you. Looking for the best and brightest holiday lights that you can see? The best looking Santa in the 'Burgh? Discounts and inside scoops on local shopping? Daily event's PACKED with holiday festivities?
macaronikid.com
Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season
If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh anti-violence advocate makes Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2023
For the last 12 years, Forbes has recognized what it calls "trailblazing innovators across North America" with its annual Under 30 list. Today, the media giant announced its 30 Under 30 list for 2023, and among them is Leon Ford, a local anti-violence advocate. Ford is among 600 people across...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
macaronikid.com
Kennywood Holiday Lights Showcases Festive Special Entertainment
It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays. Holiday Lights at Kennywood is in full swing with special entertainment that will make your season bright. Guests can enjoy two million sparkling lights illuminating the park nightly, popular rides and the tallest Christmas tree in the state. Beginning this holiday weekend, Kennywood unveils a lineup of holiday cheer for everyone.
‘Twelve Swipes of Christmas’: Bethel Park writer works through adversity to publish first novel
Anyone who’s composing an email, authoring a book or anything in between can take a cue from Elizabeth Meitzler. “If you’re sitting there falling asleep reading your own writing, everybody else is going to do the same thing,” the Bethel Park resident said. “I wouldn’t want to read that!”
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
wtae.com
McKeesport business owner claims Facebook wrongly banned him for election views
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport business owner and father said he was wrongly banned from Facebook after posting his view on the outcome of the latest election. Scott Sellitto said it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly caused the Facebook ban because he's been provided no information. In fact,...
Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking for public input on BRT-related service changes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Regional Transit needs your input on planned service changes to connect to its upcoming "bus rapid transit" project. As construction is expected to begin next spring on the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland BRT project, they're looking to implement some of the service changes as early as June to help buses avoid getting caught in construction traffic. The project will affect the following routes: - 61D-Murray- 71A-Negley- 71C-Point Breeze- 71D-Hamilton- P3-East Busway-OaklandComments are being accepted over the phone and through the U.S. Postal Service from 9 a.m. on December 15 through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. They will also hold an informational session from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. You can get the full rundown and make comments at this link.
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
Officials issue warning about home heating as temperatures begin dropping
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s getting colder out, which means more families are warming up their homes. But with higher prices for electricity and natural gas, people are trying to find ways to cut back on those heating costs this winter, like using the fireplace. “Just in the last...
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Comments / 0