macaronikid.com

The Ultimate Guide to the Holidays in the South Hills of Pittsburgh

The lights are up, and the holidays are near! Have no fear, Macaroni KID is here! Here with your holiday family fun in the South Hills of Pittsburgh that is. This guide is packed with goodies to help parents living in the South Hills of Pittsburgh to not just survive the during holidays, but thrive. Well, surviving is great too. Whatever you're looking for mama, we got you. Looking for the best and brightest holiday lights that you can see? The best looking Santa in the 'Burgh? Discounts and inside scoops on local shopping? Daily event's PACKED with holiday festivities?
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?

Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Kennywood Holiday Lights Showcases Festive Special Entertainment

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays. Holiday Lights at Kennywood is in full swing with special entertainment that will make your season bright. Guests can enjoy two million sparkling lights illuminating the park nightly, popular rides and the tallest Christmas tree in the state. Beginning this holiday weekend, Kennywood unveils a lineup of holiday cheer for everyone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking for public input on BRT-related service changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Regional Transit needs your input on planned service changes to connect to its upcoming "bus rapid transit" project. As construction is expected to begin next spring on the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland BRT project, they're looking to implement some of the service changes as early as June to help buses avoid getting caught in construction traffic. The project will affect the following routes: -       61D-Murray-       71A-Negley-       71C-Point Breeze-       71D-Hamilton-       P3-East Busway-OaklandComments are being accepted over the phone and through the U.S. Postal Service from 9 a.m. on December 15 through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. They will also hold an informational session from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. You can get the full rundown and make comments at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

