The Ridgefield Playhouseis adding sing-alongs to its list of favorite things this December! Bring the entire family for an engaging, interactive community experience on Sunday, December 4, 2022 when it presents The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at 2pm, as part of the Xfinity Family Series and Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series. This is NOT your average movie screening- it’s a major audience participation event! Not only is this a chance to watch the beloved classic back on the big screen in magnificent Technicolor and glorious cinemascope, it also includes subtitles for all the songs. Come dressed as your favorite thing, as we there will be a costume competition, and everyone gets a “fun pack” filled with props to use throughout the show! Come early with your holiday shopping list in hand, because beginning at 1pm in the lobby will be a Holiday Market! You will find unique gifts and stocking stuffers from local vendors including GoodThings Organics, The Rooted Plow, Juju Bee Love, Music & Arts, Rockwater Pottery, Patricia’s Presents, and Unique Boutique. The market will stay opening during the screening and for an hour post show, so you can browse and shop! Be sure to stop by the bar and order a beer from von Trapp Brewing! This will be an event not to miss for families and kids at heart alike! Ticket holders can visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entrée when you show your ticket!

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO