Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Experience the Enchantment of Cinderella through December 31, 2022
Walnut Street Theatre continues its 214th season with one of most beloved stories of all time, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA, a timeless, enchanting story of love and hope. This imaginative and spectacular Walnut production is a delightful holiday season treat for the entire family. And not to worry, you’ll...
macaronikid.com
5 Foodie Holidays To Celebrate in December
December is here! That means holidays like Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Christmas (Dec. 25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), along with the first day of winter and New Year's Eve are on the way ... but there's so much more happening this month!. We might just be hungry today, but we...
macaronikid.com
10 Special Holidays and Events in December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But many other holidays are happening this month, too — some you may have heard of, and some are likely new to you. We've rounded up some unique (and some just silly) holidays and events that your family will want to celebrate this month.
macaronikid.com
Countdown to Christmas with Fun Family Activities
One year, even before I had kids, I bought a wooden advent house at Target in the days after Christmas. It was 50% off at the time and I thought, one day, I am going to use this for something. Unlike most of the stuff I buy with that mantra in my head (read: I'm going to use this usually means this will sit forgotten in my closet), this Christmas countdown house has become our favorite holiday tradition.
macaronikid.com
Once Upon a Symphony — Where Music Meets Magic
Don’t miss the start of the 2022/23 Once Upon a Symphony Season on December 3! Produced and presented in partnership with Chicago Children’s Theatre, Once Upon a Symphony: Stone Soup tells the story of a hungry traveler who arrives at a village with nothing except an old cooking pot, arousing the curiosity of the townsfolk when he begins to make a pot of “stone soup.” One by one, the villagers contribute to the broth and find musical harmony as they enjoy the most delicious soup they have ever tasted.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Tickets to The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long, December 4th
The Ridgefield Playhouseis adding sing-alongs to its list of favorite things this December! Bring the entire family for an engaging, interactive community experience on Sunday, December 4, 2022 when it presents The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at 2pm, as part of the Xfinity Family Series and Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series. This is NOT your average movie screening- it’s a major audience participation event! Not only is this a chance to watch the beloved classic back on the big screen in magnificent Technicolor and glorious cinemascope, it also includes subtitles for all the songs. Come dressed as your favorite thing, as we there will be a costume competition, and everyone gets a “fun pack” filled with props to use throughout the show! Come early with your holiday shopping list in hand, because beginning at 1pm in the lobby will be a Holiday Market! You will find unique gifts and stocking stuffers from local vendors including GoodThings Organics, The Rooted Plow, Juju Bee Love, Music & Arts, Rockwater Pottery, Patricia’s Presents, and Unique Boutique. The market will stay opening during the screening and for an hour post show, so you can browse and shop! Be sure to stop by the bar and order a beer from von Trapp Brewing! This will be an event not to miss for families and kids at heart alike! Ticket holders can visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entrée when you show your ticket!
macaronikid.com
CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED! Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Show
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY to Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show at Kodak Center
Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show!. This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join...
macaronikid.com
Our towns have the best fall fairs!
Living in the Tuolumne-Calaveras area is such a treat! We have some of the most beautiful surrounding foothills (especially in fall), and forests to enjoy with our families. Along with the irreplaceable nature, we are also blessed with an incredibly amazing community, full of local small business owners and fun events to join in! Just in case you missed out, this short passage will show you some of the fun fairs that we experienced last week, at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, in Angels Camp. Be sure to check out the Events calendar for more upcoming Holiday festivals.
macaronikid.com
Winter Lantern Festival Review
Here’s motivation to get your kids outside for a walk on a cold, winter night: hundreds of large-than-life and colorful animals, mythical creatures, and cute characters lighting up your way. My family (daughters ages 8, 10, and 13) visited the Winter Lantern Festival - Illuminate the Farm at the Queens County Farm, located about 40 minutes by car from Lower Manhattan.
macaronikid.com
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA COMING TO ANAHEIM
The Pollstar nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!
macaronikid.com
Kennywood Holiday Lights Showcases Festive Special Entertainment
It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays. Holiday Lights at Kennywood is in full swing with special entertainment that will make your season bright. Guests can enjoy two million sparkling lights illuminating the park nightly, popular rides and the tallest Christmas tree in the state. Beginning this holiday weekend, Kennywood unveils a lineup of holiday cheer for everyone.
macaronikid.com
VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package
As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Picks: 5 Things To Do With Kids This Week in Savannah, GA
We're almost halfway to the weekend ... and Saturday marks the 1st weekend of DECEMBER! The holiday fun has already begun, with Santa appearances, festivals, Christmas Markets, and more. The kids can't get enough of this time of year and, to be honest, neither can we. Here are five things...
macaronikid.com
Lights on Magauran Drive
Lights on Magauran Dr is located at Magauran Dr Stafford Springs, CT. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be there opening night this Saturday Dec 3rd to meet all of you just before the 6:00 and 7:00 shows. Dec 3-31. 6,7,8 and 9:00 every night. Shows start on the hour. Also...
macaronikid.com
Cheap Date Night: La Empanaderia, The Best Empanadas In Town!
La Empanaderia is located on the West side of El Paso at 5390 N Mesa. The self proclaimed “best empanadas in town” is not an overstatement! Besides this El Paso location, you’ll find the rest of the empanada chain in Mexico and South America. The Empanada chain...
Comments / 0