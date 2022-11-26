ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he will create his own smartphone if Apple and Google drop Twitter app amid rightward lurch

New Twitter boss Elon Musk said he’s not opposed to the idea of creating his own smartphone if Apple and Google remove the app from their platforms. After sparking controversy earlier this week by proposing “general amnesty” for suspended accounts, Musk responded to right-wing podcaster Liz Wheeler’s suggestion that he should create a new phone if the tech giants choose to boot Twitter from their app stores. Ms Wheeler pointed out that the endeavour would not be a challenge for a man who builds rockets to Mars, and claimed that “half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Gizmodo

Elon Says He’ll Make His Own Phone If Apple and Google Deplatform Twitter

Twitter’s new ruler Elon Musk makes so many pronouncements on the platform, it’s hard to keep track. This week alone, Musk polled Twitter users over whether he should provide “general amnesty” to suspended accounts and got into a public fight over whether the disgraced founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, owns a part of Twitter. On Friday, Musk was at it again, telling people that he may make an alternative phone to face off against Apple and Google.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
The Hill

Elon Musk says he would make his own smartphone if app stores ban Twitter

Elon Musk said he would make his own smartphone if Google and Apple were to ban Twitter from their app stores.  Musk said in a tweet responding to conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler that he hopes the situation does not come to that but that he will make that decision if necessary.  “I certainly hope it…
teslarati.com

Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”

Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
PORTLAND, OR
SlashGear

Elon Musk Made This Video Game When He Was 12 Years Old. Here's How You Can Play It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Elon Musk is in the news a lot, especially over these last few weeks. He is involved in so many ventures it's hard to keep track: From Tesla (which he didn't actually create) and SpaceX, to Neuralink (implanting computer chips into the brain) and the (not) flamethrower-making Boring Company. His most recent acquisition of the social media giant Twitter certainly hasn't quelled the controversy and chaos that follows the man around like the dust cloud over Pigpen.
The Verge

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week

Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy