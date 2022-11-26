Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk says he will create his own smartphone if Apple and Google drop Twitter app amid rightward lurch
New Twitter boss Elon Musk said he’s not opposed to the idea of creating his own smartphone if Apple and Google remove the app from their platforms. After sparking controversy earlier this week by proposing “general amnesty” for suspended accounts, Musk responded to right-wing podcaster Liz Wheeler’s suggestion that he should create a new phone if the tech giants choose to boot Twitter from their app stores. Ms Wheeler pointed out that the endeavour would not be a challenge for a man who builds rockets to Mars, and claimed that “half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
The Verge
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Gizmodo
Elon Says He’ll Make His Own Phone If Apple and Google Deplatform Twitter
Twitter’s new ruler Elon Musk makes so many pronouncements on the platform, it’s hard to keep track. This week alone, Musk polled Twitter users over whether he should provide “general amnesty” to suspended accounts and got into a public fight over whether the disgraced founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, owns a part of Twitter. On Friday, Musk was at it again, telling people that he may make an alternative phone to face off against Apple and Google.
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
A musician says he set up a fake Tesla account to show Elon Musk was "thin-skinned." Connor Musarra said in a TikTok the Twitter account was suspended after around six hours. He said Musk "introduced a new level of unmanageable insanity" with his verification plan, per Newsweek. A musician says...
Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
Elon Musk delays Twitter verification rollout indefinitely and is now considering different color check marks
The Twitter verification rollout has been postponed indefinitely with Elon Musk now considering using different color checkmarks for notable people.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Elon Musk says he would make his own smartphone if app stores ban Twitter
Elon Musk said he would make his own smartphone if Google and Apple were to ban Twitter from their app stores. Musk said in a tweet responding to conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler that he hopes the situation does not come to that but that he will make that decision if necessary. “I certainly hope it…
teslarati.com
Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”
Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
Elon Musk Made This Video Game When He Was 12 Years Old. Here's How You Can Play It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Elon Musk is in the news a lot, especially over these last few weeks. He is involved in so many ventures it's hard to keep track: From Tesla (which he didn't actually create) and SpaceX, to Neuralink (implanting computer chips into the brain) and the (not) flamethrower-making Boring Company. His most recent acquisition of the social media giant Twitter certainly hasn't quelled the controversy and chaos that follows the man around like the dust cloud over Pigpen.
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
CNN tells Elon Musk to 'be better' after the billionaire shared a fake headline on Twitter to criticize the network
The fake image shared by Musk on Monday first circulated in April, and is now making the rounds on social media again.
Musk says color-coded verification system for Twitter will come into effect next Friday
Elon Musk announced in a tweet today (Nov .25) that Twitter would launch its delayed color-coded “Verified” service on Friday next week. The new service would feature a “gold check” for companies, a grey one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, regardless of whether they are celebrities or not. See the tweet for yourself below:
Will a new Twitter premium work? Elon Musk will try to relaunch next week
In the latest version, Musk said companies will get a gold check, governments will get a gray check, and individuals will get a blue check.
Comments / 0