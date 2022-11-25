Read full article on original website
Ghetto Film School And Sunset Studios Partner For Sunset Studios Fellowship
Ghetto Film School has a new partnership with Sunset Studios to offer four GFS students roles in a special fellowship program, known as the Sunset Studios Fellowship. Sunset Studios’ grant will fund the full three-year GFS Fellowship journey for the four students, as well as provide benefits to the fellows such as the use of their renowned resources and studio spaces, mentorship and internship opportunities with Sunset Studios employees and partners, and college preparatory support to ensure their education continues beyond the Fellowship itself. Program details: GFS’s flagship initiative, the GFS Fellows Program, is a three-year visual storytelling program for high school students...
