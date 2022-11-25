The Nebraska men's basketball team return home Wednesday night, as the Huskers will take on Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge presented by Continental Tire. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO