Grading schools, talking sports, surprising a waitress: Down in Alabama
Alabama’s top school districts as measured by the latest state report cards. A surprised Waffle House waitress. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado risk Tuesday and Wednesday
Get ready for another round of potentially severe storms in Alabama. The National Weather Service said severe weather will be possible starting on Tuesday evening in west Alabama, and the threat will shift eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning. The strongest storms could generate a tornado or two and bring...
Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20
A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christmas cocktails: 19 holiday drinks on the menu at pop-up bars in Alabama
If your idea of a Winter Wonderland includes cognac, vodka, tequila and other adult beverages, then holiday pop-up bars are the place for you. Alabama is the temporary home of two such pop-ups -- Miracle and Sippin’ Santa -- and they’ll be open through most of December for folks who crave liquid cheer.
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
Strong storms possible overnight in Alabama
Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts tonight if you will be in south Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a slightly increased risk for severe weather tonight for south Alabama. However, as of 10:30 p.m. Alabama has been fairly lucky. There have been several...
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
Maryland DraftKings promo code: Get $200 free bets for Ravens vs. Jaguars game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Baltimore stands atop the AFC North going into Week 12, and Marylanders will receive $200 in free bets just for placing a $5...
Q&A: Senator Richard Shelby reflects on record tenure serving Alabama, life in halls of power
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, 88, will retire from the Senate when the 118th Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2023. Shelby first became one of Alabama’s two senators 36 years ago on January 3, 1987. At the time, he was a Democratic lawmaker, though the Republican Party was well on its way to convince him to switch parties. Shelby, a conservative “Southern Democrat” supported then-President Ronald Reagan’s economic agenda and often backed the Republican Party on issues of taxes and defense.
Mississippi furniture company lays off 2,700 with late night email days before Thanksgiving
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs the Monday before Thanksgiving, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. United Furniture Industries sent...
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says ‘time to go home’: Retiring after 36 years in Washington, 51 years in office
Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus is probably a name unfamiliar to most, but the conquering Roman soldier’s retirement more than 2,500 years ago is something U.S. Senator Richard Shelby believes is a perfect example to his own political story that ends next month. “He won all the battles before Caesar,” Shelby...
FDA issues warning on Korean oysters distributed in Alabama
The FDA has warned that a batch of Korean oysters distributed in Alabama and other states is a potential source of food poisoning. The warning concerns frozen half-shell oysters harvested on Feb. 6, 2022, and exported by One Food Co., Ltd., of the Republic of Korea. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the oysters were distributed to Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company has recalled “frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF [individual quick frozen] and oyster block” harvested from Designated Area No. II on the date in question.
Here are the states raising minimum wage in 2023; 4 at $15 or higher an hour
Four states will have minimum wages at or above $15 an hour in 2023. Among states, the highest minimum wage will be paid in Washington, which will increase to from $14.49 to $15,74 per hour in 2023. California will boost its minimum wage from $15 to $15.50 and Connecticut from $14 to $15. Minimum age in Massachusetts will increase from $14.25 to $15.
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea in random killing of couple
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts after months of earthquakes
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has erupted following months of earthquakes in Hawaii, experts reported. The eruption began in Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of the 13,100-foot volcano, at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported. Lava flows are contained to...
