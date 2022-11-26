ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Grading schools, talking sports, surprising a waitress: Down in Alabama

Alabama’s top school districts as measured by the latest state report cards. A surprised Waffle House waitress. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20

A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Strong storms possible overnight in Alabama

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts tonight if you will be in south Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a slightly increased risk for severe weather tonight for south Alabama. However, as of 10:30 p.m. Alabama has been fairly lucky. There have been several...
Q&A: Senator Richard Shelby reflects on record tenure serving Alabama, life in halls of power

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, 88, will retire from the Senate when the 118th Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2023. Shelby first became one of Alabama’s two senators 36 years ago on January 3, 1987. At the time, he was a Democratic lawmaker, though the Republican Party was well on its way to convince him to switch parties. Shelby, a conservative “Southern Democrat” supported then-President Ronald Reagan’s economic agenda and often backed the Republican Party on issues of taxes and defense.
FDA issues warning on Korean oysters distributed in Alabama

The FDA has warned that a batch of Korean oysters distributed in Alabama and other states is a potential source of food poisoning. The warning concerns frozen half-shell oysters harvested on Feb. 6, 2022, and exported by One Food Co., Ltd., of the Republic of Korea. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the oysters were distributed to Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company has recalled “frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF [individual quick frozen] and oyster block” harvested from Designated Area No. II on the date in question.
