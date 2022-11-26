The FDA has warned that a batch of Korean oysters distributed in Alabama and other states is a potential source of food poisoning. The warning concerns frozen half-shell oysters harvested on Feb. 6, 2022, and exported by One Food Co., Ltd., of the Republic of Korea. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the oysters were distributed to Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The company has recalled “frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF [individual quick frozen] and oyster block” harvested from Designated Area No. II on the date in question.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO