Hornets play-by-play announcer had wildest reaction to Kelly Oubre Jr. nearly taking the dumbest shot

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had a good game during a victory over the Timberwolves on Friday, but he started to feel a bit too confident.

Oubre, who finished with 28 points and 2 rebounds as well as 2 assists and 3 steals, was passed the ball while he was standing in the corner. Charlotte was up by three and the clock was expiring, so all he had to do was hold the ball and the Hornets would secure the victory.

However, perhaps because he was shooting so well during this game, Oubre considered trying to sink one more before the game ended. If he had missed it, however, Minnesota would have had a chance for a rebuttal and then to tie the game.

Oubre, fortunately, decided to do a pump fake and pass the ball to a wide-open PJ Washington. Minnesota fouled Washington, and the Hornets went to the free-throw line to ice the game.

Eric Collins, the play-to-play announcer for Charlotte, was able to regain his composure after the initial shock about Oubre’s avoided blunder. (Collins is a legendary play-by-play announcer and often goes viral for his calls.)

Collins said that Oubre nearly pulled a “boner” on this play, which was likely short-hand for a boneheaded play. But fans may have immediately thought of something else.

