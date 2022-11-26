Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
South Alabama basketball finishes off 2-1 weekend at Savannah tournament
South Alabama went 2-1 over the weekend at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, played in Savannah, Ga. The Jaguars (3-4) beat Evansville 78-67 on Friday before falling 62-60 to Towson on Saturday. USA clinched a winning weekend by winning 84-70 over Robert Morris on Sunday. Point guard Isaiah Moore was...
utv44.com
Jag Football rallies in the fourth quarter to secure share of SBC West Division title
MOBILE, Ala — For the second-straight week, the South Alabama football team rallied back in the final period of play as the Jags secured at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference West Division title Saturday with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6 SBC) at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday afternoon.
5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 27-20 win over Old Dominion
South Alabama has doubled its win total from 2021 after a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday. The Jaguars (10-2 overall, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed most of the day — including by seven at halftime — before finally taking the lead with 6:20 remaining in the game on Carter Bradley’s third touchdown pass. South Alabama’s defense also held the Monarchs (3-9, 2-5) to just 99 yards and no points in the second half.
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Saraland defense stifles No. 1 Theodore to win Region 1 rematch, earn trip to 6A final
The Saraland Spartans reached the Class 6A semifinals behind a high-scoring offense led by four sensational sophomore playmakers. But it was the defense that helped carry Saraland into next week’s title game. One week after giving up 56 points in an overtime win over Homewood, No. 4 Saraland held...
Leroy’s Brayden Huebner scores 3 second-half TDs to top Millry for spot in 1A final
Brayden Huebner rushed for three second-half scores to lead Leroy over Millry 28-11 on Friday to give the Bears a spot in the AHSAA Class 1A Super 7 finals. Leroy (12-1) will meet Pickens County (11-3) for the crown at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bears will be making their eighth title game appearance, their first since 2017. Leroy won in 2010, three straight from 2006-08 and in 2004.
WALA-TV FOX10
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals
--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
Woman not wearing seatbelt, motorcyclist both killed in south Alabama head-on collision
A head-on collision between a Jeep and a motorcycle in Mobile County killed both drivers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released Saturday by ALEA, the fatal crash occurred early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per ALEA, “Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was...
utv44.com
2 dead in Mobile after head on collison
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms rolling through tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
WEAR
Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mobile, AL
Located on the Mobile River in southern Alabama, the city of Mobile is one of the cultural centers on the Gulf Coast and the seat of Mobile County. It's proud to house a professional ballet company, several art museums, a professional opera, a symphony orchestra, and extensive historic architecture. It...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
utv44.com
Missing Elberta juvenile has been found
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: She has been located. The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office is seeking the public's health in finding a missing juvenile. Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. She is...
Pensacola woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Mobile County
A Pensacola woman died in a single-vehicle accident Friday near Citronelle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Shanda D. Butler, 54, “was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.” The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 21 on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0