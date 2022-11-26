ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic's Markelle Fultz may make season debut Sunday vs. 76ers

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz is on the verge of making his season debut. After missing training camp and the first 19 games of the season due a fractured big toe, Fultz has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent interview with...
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams

Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers

Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
Milton & the Sixers ’shake’ off the Magic: Game recap

The Sixers came down to central Florida extremely shorthanded, with Matisse Thybulle and Jaden Springer joining an injury report that already featured three of their best players. Despite the limited rotation, Philly persevered over the Orlando Magic behind smart team offense and some inspired play from Shake Milton. Shake Milton...
