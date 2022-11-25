Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly delays the launch of Twitter Blue again, this time to spite Apple
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is taking aim at Apple's 30% cut of purchases made through the iOS app store, long a bugbear for software developers. Twitter’s oft-delayed paid verification service is reportedly being postponed again, this time due to Elon Musk’s ongoing beef with Apple and how the Cupertino giant treats in-app purchases.
