Fred Duane Wickham Sr., 80, of Chandlersville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in the care of The Oaks on Northpointe nursing home in Zanesville, Ohio. Born on October 29, 1942 to the late Ivan and Beulah (Martin) Wickham. After Beulah’s death in 1944, he was raised by Ivan and second wife Pauline (Schoeppner) Wickham.

CHANDLERSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO