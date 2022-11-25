Georgia Southwestern's Mark Laughlin selected for leadership institute

Mark Laughlin, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia Southwestern State University, has been selected to participate in the University System of Georgia’s 2022-2023 Executive Leadership Institute. Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Mark Laughlin, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia Southwestern State University, has been selected to participate in the University System of Georgia’s 2022-2023 Executive Leadership Institute.

The leadership institute is a comprehensive six-month, 120-hour development program designed to enhance leadership skills and prepare participants for advanced and cabinet-level leadership positions within the University System of Georgia. Laughlin will join 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office.