Our favorite mid-range Android tablet is $120 off for Cyber Monday

By Michael L Hicks
 3 days ago

When it comes to picking the best Android tablet, most of your options are either cheap Amazon Fire tablets or premium Galaxy Tab S slabs for both work and play. For a great mid-tier option, you'll want to look at Lenovo tablets, and one of our favorites, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus , is currently $120 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday, with a bundled attachable keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 included.

What makes the P11 Plus such a great option is that it doesn't compromise in the same areas as a Fire tablet. You get 2K resolution at 400 nits, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset that was designed for gaming phones and performs speedily with 6GB of RAM, and quad Dolby Atmos speakers.

I tested it with demanding Android games and cloud games through Game Pass, and while it's not as fast as a $700 Galaxy tablet, it delivers solid performance that'll make casual users very happy. On that note, you get full access to the Play Store, meaning you'll get a much better app and game selection than a Fire tablet can offer.

We recommend getting the bundle, since having a stylus and keyboard will let you use the P11 Plus as a temporary work or note tablet if you need it. But for the lowest price possible, you can buy it directly from Lenovo for $225 ($80 off) and skip the accessories.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: $420 $299.99 at Amazon

One of the best cheap Android tablets , the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is one step up on most budget devices in performance, display, battery life, and audio. Our reviewer praised how it "takes the middle road; it's still best for casual streaming and browsing but looks and sounds much better than any run-of-the-mill Amazon Fire tablet." View Deal

If you just want an affordable tablet around Cyber Monday, your obvious choice is an Amazon Fire tablet, which are all either under or just above $100 for a simple streaming experience. Either that or you could snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $100 off . But all of these tablets are definitely "cheap" devices meant to save money first and foremost. Our recommendation is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, if you're willing to shell out a little extra.

