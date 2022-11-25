ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An Uber customer has been banned from the ride-share app after going full Karen and berating a driver in an explosive, racist outburst Wednesday morning.A witness managed to capture the scene on video, which went viral on social media before the Thanksgiving holiday.“The behavior seen in the video is sickening and has no place on the Uber platform or anywhere in society,” an Uber spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’ve been in touch with the driver, and the rider’s account has been banned from the app.”Washingtonian Problems, a Twitter account dedicated to community news in the D.C....
Facebook naturally encourages sharing. After all, that’s the whole point of a social network. But there will be times when you will want photos to remain private from people you don’t know that well or do not know at all. This could be your boss, a potential employer who will be interviewing you, or even just random strangers and trolls on the internet. Here’s how to change the privacy settings to make photos private on Facebook. We’ll also cover how to change the privacy settings for Facebook albums.
We all have our favorite news sites, independent blogs or webcomics. A lot of people keep up with new posts on Twitter — it’s where a lot of Cult of Mac traffic comes from. With a mass exodus of Twitter users after you-know-what happened, there’s a way you can still keep up with your favorite sites. It’s a technology that has powered the web for over twenty years called RSS; let me show you can follow the news without Twitter.
What to do when it clearly isn't a match made in heaven. Tinder is one of the world’s most popular dating apps. It enables you to match with others in your vicinity quickly — or, if you are a premium subscriber, anywhere in the world. Now, if a conversation goes south or you want to go your separate ways, Tinder allows you to easily remove people from your match list. Let’s go over how to unmatch people on Tinder.

