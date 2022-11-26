ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
CNBC

Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains

The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
CBS LA

Shoppers pack Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions. It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals. "Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered."Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and...
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘We’re going shopping’: Black Friday lures millions to malls

(NewsNation) — Black Friday shoppers hit malls across the country looking for good deals on things like clothes, toys and appliances. The National Retail Federation says even with high inflation, a record number of shoppers was expected for the annual sale day. So far shoppers have spent $78 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy