ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock

By STEVE PFARRER
amherstbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022

﻿Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Leverett reading group pays tribute to Paula Green

LEVERETT — A crimson queen weeping Japanese maple tree and a bronze plaque were recently installed outside the Leverett Library to honor late peace activist Paula Green. A longtime resident who traveled the world to bridge sides in conflict and the founder of the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Amherst, Green, who died in February, was recognized by the Leverett Alliance Reading Group on Thursday.
LEVERETT, MA
WUPE

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques

AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000

Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand

WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the city man who died in a car crash Monday in Bolton, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor him. ...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy