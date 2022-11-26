Book Bag: ‘The Soliture of Memory’ by Michael Miller; ‘It’s Hard Enough to Fly’ by Donald Wheelock

Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
amherstbulletin.com
Emily’s Irish side: Play examines the connection between Emily Dickinson and her maid Margaret Maher
It might seem that every conceivable angle of studying Emily Dickinson has been covered, and in just about every format: biographies, academic studies, poetry analysis, novels, movies, even TV shows. Yet the famed Amherst poet always seems to inspire a new way of looking at her work and her life...
amherstbulletin.com
A Merry goodbye: Residents pay final respects to iconic Amherst tree
AMHERST — Looking up in awe at the large maple, touching the bark on its trunk and remarking on how sturdy the tree seemed, 7-year-old Xavi Veatch was among those saddened to be saying goodbye to the original Merry Maple. “I just have a lot of memories,” Xavi said....
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Indoor garden report: The Thanksgiving cactus came through and there will be flowers on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the coleus cuttings I put in water have roots and now I can pot them. ***. The Merry Maple took decades to grow, yet it was cut down in less than...
amherstbulletin.com
Leverett reading group pays tribute to Paula Green
LEVERETT — A crimson queen weeping Japanese maple tree and a bronze plaque were recently installed outside the Leverett Library to honor late peace activist Paula Green. A longtime resident who traveled the world to bridge sides in conflict and the founder of the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Amherst, Green, who died in February, was recognized by the Leverett Alliance Reading Group on Thursday.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
westernmassnews.com
Families could see price upticks at Christmas tree farms
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we wrap up the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many people acknowledge this weekend as the official start to the Christmas season. Which means heading out to get their Christmas tree!. It smells and sounds like Christmas over at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee. Cars...
Donations sought as Plumley Village residents await word on building repairs
WORCESTER — With an update on the status of the large Plumley Village apartment complex shuttered by a Thanksgiving fire not expected until early this week, the building’s owner will begin collecting donations for displaced residents Monday. Donations of packaged snacks, bottled water and gift cards can be...
amherstbulletin.com
State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit
HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
amherstbulletin.com
Town Council gives Bockelman mostly high marks, but offers pointed critiques
AMHERST — While the town manager is again getting high marks for his performance over the last year, some of his bosses on the Town Council would like to see Paul Bockelman do more to enhance the town’s relationship with the University of Massachusetts, to improve morale within the Police Department, and to include more voices from Black, Indigenous and people of color communities in shaping policy.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand
WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the city man who died in a car crash Monday in Bolton, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor him. ...
