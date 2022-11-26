Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
KTAR.com
How to scan a QR code on your smartphone without using any apps
Your smartphone is full of surprises. There’s an app if you want to use your phone as a magnifying glass or scanner. Tap or click here for hidden apps on your smartphone and how to find them. Third-party programs take up space on your phone, and many are redundant...
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
Woonsocket Call
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera
All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Woonsocket Call
What Are The High End Furniture Brands?
Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
The Greatly Exaggerated Demise of Alexa, eCommerce and the Card Networks
Almost 57 years ago to the day, the 1960’s rock band The Byrds appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show to sing their number one hit “Turn, Turn, Turn.” A song originally written by Pete Seeger in the 1950’s, it’s said to be one of the few songs based on Biblical verses to rise to the top of the Billboard charts. The lyrics, adapted from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, suggest that the natural order of life includes a time and place for everything — including a time to die.
Zbrush virtual summit promises four days of top tips and insights on 3D sculpting
Zbrush is one of our favourite tools for 3D modelling, and there's a treat coming up for anyone who uses the software or wants to learn more. The four-day Maxon ZBrush Summit 2022 starts on Sunday (November 13) with awards, presentations, showcases and more. The first summit since Maxon's acquisition...
TechCrunch
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Peacock
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Audio descriptions are an excellent tool for those who are visually impaired or otherwise wish to hear verbal accounts of what is happening on screen. The streaming platform Peacock has audio descriptions available for both paid subscription holders as well as free account holders.
What is Google Tables?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The pandemic has made digital business tools and apps popular for companies around the world. From the rise of Zoom to the frequently updated Microsoft Teams platform, there are plenty of online resources that make life easier for professionals who work remotely. An increasingly popular type of business resource during and after the pandemic has been collaboration platforms that allow for remote communication while facilitating work. Google Tables is poised to be one of the more popular options available.
Business Insider
How to manage 'Local Network Access' on your iPhone or iPad and grant or revoke permission for apps
Some apps on your iPhone and iPad may ask for permission to find and connect to devices on your local network. These apps usually need to find compatible devices on your network — smart home apps may need to connect to smart speakers and other smart devices, for example.
Perfect Corp. Partners with Avon to Bring Personalised Product Recommendations and AR Virtual Try-On to Over 400 Makeup Products
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announces that it has extended the partnership with the leading beauty brand Avon, to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets, including the UK. The immersive shopping experience is powered by Perfect Corp.’s award-winning technology, allowing customers to experiment with various beauty products virtually to find their perfect product match. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005209/en/ Perfect Corp. Partners with Avon to Bring Personalised Product Recommendations and AR Virtual Try-On to Over 400 Makeup Products (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Google AmbiML Open-Sources ‘KataOS,’ A Secure Operating System For Embedded Machine Learning Hardware
Due to recent technological breakthroughs, the number of always-on or ambient smart gadgets has proliferated in recent years. However, such technical developments also prompt worries about collecting private information for machine learning and other security and privacy risks. The collected personally identifiable data, such as pictures that can be used to recognize people’s faces and voice recordings, could be made available to malicious software if personal devices cannot be mathematically verified to keep data private. There is still a risk to privacy from a compromised or hacked device, even if organizations like Google have progressed in this direction by developing tools like federated learning to assist in safeguarding privacy in ML datasets.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We’ve seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
Woonsocket Call
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Shopper Traffic Analytics Show Strong U.S. Black Friday Turnout in 2022
Shopper traffic data indicates that in-store traffic on Black Friday rose by 2.9% compared to 2021. Consumer sentiment data showed that price, availability, and convenience were among the top factors shoppers considered when deciding when to shop this year. Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls,...
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
Comments / 0