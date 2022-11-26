In a split moment, violence can change our lives. We could become a target of violence in our home, school, workplace and community. You might be slapped, punched, stabbed or shot, resulting in serious injuries, trauma or even death. When someone is victimized, adequate support services should be available to help victims and ensure their rights but, unfortunately, they rarely are in the Canadian criminal justice system. After several months of public criticism, the federal government recently appointed a new Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime in September. The new ombudsman will continue the work of making recommendations about systemic...

5 DAYS AGO