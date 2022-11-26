ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

Flower One Obtains Meeting Order Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”) (CSE: FONE) (FSE: F11), the Canadian parent company of the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) has granted an order (the “Meeting Order”) which, among other things, authorizes the Canadian Company and its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”) to present a plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) of the Canadian Companies to their affected creditors at a meeting (the “Meeting”) on December 19, 2022 at 2:00pm PST.
NEVADA STATE
Woonsocket Call

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 20, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Compass...
Woonsocket Call

Home Nurse Inc Now Accepting Applications For SFC Medicaid Program In Atlanta

Home Nurse Inc has announced that its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program is currently open to primary family caregivers in Atlanta. Griffin, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - The Griffin-based senior care agency Home Nurse Inc is now accepting applications for the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program, which offers financial support and caregiver training to family members who care for a senior or a person with disabilities at home.
ATLANTA, GA
TheConversationCanada

The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency

This month, human rights organizations launched 12 Days of Action calling on the federal government to stop the incarceration of immigration detainees in provincial jails. The effort is part of the broader #WelcomeToCanada campaign. As scholars who study migration, we have joined this effort, alongside experts and organizations across the country serving and protecting the rights of migrants and refugees. Four provinces — B.C., Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Manitoba — have already decided to stop the practice by cancelling their respective immigration detention contracts with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). It’s time for the federal government to terminate...
TheConversationCanada

The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime

In a split moment, violence can change our lives. We could become a target of violence in our home, school, workplace and community. You might be slapped, punched, stabbed or shot, resulting in serious injuries, trauma or even death. When someone is victimized, adequate support services should be available to help victims and ensure their rights but, unfortunately, they rarely are in the Canadian criminal justice system. After several months of public criticism, the federal government recently appointed a new Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime in September. The new ombudsman will continue the work of making recommendations about systemic...
outsidetheboxmom.com

How To Find The Best Criminal Defense Lawyer

Criminal defense lawyers are hired when someone faces a criminal charge. The work of the lawyer is to defend you in court, understand the intricacies of the case and find out the best way to represent you. They are the ones who can turn the judgment into a fair one...
lawstreetmedia.com

Twitter Moves for Arbitration in WARN Act Employment Class Action

On Monday, Twitter, Inc. filed a motion to compel arbitration to the Northern District of California in an employment lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees. As reported by Law Street Media, the litigation was initiated on November 3 when former Twitter employees filed a class action complaint claiming Twitter violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (the WARN Act) and the California WARN Act. Under the acts, the complaint says, large employers such as Twitter are required to give workers “formal written advance notice” of anticipated and qualifying layoffs 60 days prior.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse

Every November the United Nations marks a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence. It begins on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.” This theme aims to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on gender-based violence, as well as inequalities in accessible housing, services and resources. During pandemic lockdowns women experiencing gender-based violence found themselves in precarious and dangerous circumstances. Many women facing violence had to contend with the prospect of homelessness as a result of limited...
TheConversationCanada

Working prisoners are entitled to employment and safety standards just like anybody else

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) recently ended its longstanding relationship with the meatpacking company, Wallace Beef. This means that federal prisoners incarcerated in the Joyceville Institution near Kingston will no longer provide slaughterhouse labour for the private firm. The announcement comes after years of campaigning by animal rights and prison farm activists. Groups like Evolve Our Prison Farms have long criticized the Joyceville abattoir operation as cruel to animals and exploitative of prisoners. They also raised a number of concerns about the operation’s lax oversight and poor environmental practices. CSC has yet to announce if it will seek a...

