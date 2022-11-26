Read full article on original website
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
forkast.news
Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in jail if convicted of law violations in FTX collapse, lawyers say
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could face more than 20 years in prison depending on the scale of potential legal violations related to the collapse of FTX and if he is convicted, two lawyers told Forkast. Multiple U.S. state agencies, including the...
Woonsocket Call
Flower One Obtains Meeting Order Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”) (CSE: FONE) (FSE: F11), the Canadian parent company of the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) has granted an order (the “Meeting Order”) which, among other things, authorizes the Canadian Company and its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”) to present a plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) of the Canadian Companies to their affected creditors at a meeting (the “Meeting”) on December 19, 2022 at 2:00pm PST.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 20, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Compass...
How can St. Louis fix its outdated 9-1-1 system? Sergeant says citizens must speak out
St. Louis city officials have said they want to combine police, fire and EMS dispatchers and upgrade the outdated 9-1-1 system in the city. However, some say combining the agencies won’t immediately solve their problems.
Woonsocket Call
Home Nurse Inc Now Accepting Applications For SFC Medicaid Program In Atlanta
Home Nurse Inc has announced that its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program is currently open to primary family caregivers in Atlanta. Griffin, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - The Griffin-based senior care agency Home Nurse Inc is now accepting applications for the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program, which offers financial support and caregiver training to family members who care for a senior or a person with disabilities at home.
The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency
This month, human rights organizations launched 12 Days of Action calling on the federal government to stop the incarceration of immigration detainees in provincial jails. The effort is part of the broader #WelcomeToCanada campaign. As scholars who study migration, we have joined this effort, alongside experts and organizations across the country serving and protecting the rights of migrants and refugees. Four provinces — B.C., Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Manitoba — have already decided to stop the practice by cancelling their respective immigration detention contracts with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). It’s time for the federal government to terminate...
Mexico seeks to extradite American suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for an American woman suspected of killing 25-year-old of Charlotte, N.C., last month in Mexico and now want the suspect extradited back to the country to face charges. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur last Thursday did not publicly name the suspect,...
The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime
In a split moment, violence can change our lives. We could become a target of violence in our home, school, workplace and community. You might be slapped, punched, stabbed or shot, resulting in serious injuries, trauma or even death. When someone is victimized, adequate support services should be available to help victims and ensure their rights but, unfortunately, they rarely are in the Canadian criminal justice system. After several months of public criticism, the federal government recently appointed a new Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime in September. The new ombudsman will continue the work of making recommendations about systemic...
The law failed the victims of the Club Q shooting: Here are 3 ways we can honor their memory
The victims and their families deserve more than “thoughts and prayers”; they deserve meaningful change.
How the Canada Border Services Agency tolerates and even encourages refugee mistreatment
Refugee advocates have long known about systemic problems with immigration enforcement in Canada, resulting in wrongful detentions and deportations, as well as people being tortured upon return to their countries of origin. Our new research explains why these problems exist. Flaws in Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) structure and mandate...
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’: Charles Cullen’s Case Prompted 37 States to Adopt New Laws
Inspiration for Netflix's 'The Good Nurse,' serial killer Charles Cullen’s case helped shine a light on some flaws in the healthcare system and inspired laws to help protect patients.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Find The Best Criminal Defense Lawyer
Criminal defense lawyers are hired when someone faces a criminal charge. The work of the lawyer is to defend you in court, understand the intricacies of the case and find out the best way to represent you. They are the ones who can turn the judgment into a fair one...
lawstreetmedia.com
Twitter Moves for Arbitration in WARN Act Employment Class Action
On Monday, Twitter, Inc. filed a motion to compel arbitration to the Northern District of California in an employment lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees. As reported by Law Street Media, the litigation was initiated on November 3 when former Twitter employees filed a class action complaint claiming Twitter violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (the WARN Act) and the California WARN Act. Under the acts, the complaint says, large employers such as Twitter are required to give workers “formal written advance notice” of anticipated and qualifying layoffs 60 days prior.
borderreport.com
Court asked to intervene in lawsuit alleging detained migrants denied legal access
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of legal organizations has asked a federal court to intervene quickly in their lawsuit alleging that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement denies detained migrants access to legal aid. An amended complaint and a preliminary injunction...
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse
Every November the United Nations marks a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence. It begins on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.” This theme aims to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on gender-based violence, as well as inequalities in accessible housing, services and resources. During pandemic lockdowns women experiencing gender-based violence found themselves in precarious and dangerous circumstances. Many women facing violence had to contend with the prospect of homelessness as a result of limited...
Perspective: Poor people are dying because of Canada’s lax euthanasia laws
Canada’s euthanasia laws, which will soon include mature minors and those with mental illness, disproportionately affect the poor because it does not benefit the state to keep providing expensive health care.
Working prisoners are entitled to employment and safety standards just like anybody else
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) recently ended its longstanding relationship with the meatpacking company, Wallace Beef. This means that federal prisoners incarcerated in the Joyceville Institution near Kingston will no longer provide slaughterhouse labour for the private firm. The announcement comes after years of campaigning by animal rights and prison farm activists. Groups like Evolve Our Prison Farms have long criticized the Joyceville abattoir operation as cruel to animals and exploitative of prisoners. They also raised a number of concerns about the operation’s lax oversight and poor environmental practices. CSC has yet to announce if it will seek a...
