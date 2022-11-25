ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Awesome 92.3

8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar community working to locate missing teen

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. The Giving Tuesday charity event helps non-profits such as The Humane Society care for the animals it helps. Kevin Johnson execution scheduled. The planned...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Body found in basement after Monett house fire

MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Animal Protection Efforts at the Dickerson Park Zoo

The Dickerson Park Zoo is committed to the conservation of our amazing wildlife and gives you the opportunity to learn more about global efforts to protect these precious species as you explore everything the zoo has to offer!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
californiaexaminer.net

4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri

Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

