Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
ksgf.com
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. The Giving Tuesday charity event helps non-profits such as The Humane Society care for the animals it helps. Kevin Johnson execution scheduled. The planned...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
Man who paralyzed Springfield officer with SUV court appearance scheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man accused of running over a Springfield Police Officer in 2020 was in court on Nov. 28, 2022. Jon Routh’s attorney appeared in a Greene County courthouse for a hearing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Apr. 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Routh has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Previous […]
Springfield City Council discusses potential coffee shop on Sunshine
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tonight, the city council talked about the controversial project at the intersection of Sunshine and Jefferson. It was the council’s fourth time looking at this building since March. The future is still unclear for the vacant property after the city council did not pass or reject the coffee shop plan. But instead, members […]
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Ozarks First.com
Animal Protection Efforts at the Dickerson Park Zoo
The Dickerson Park Zoo is committed to the conservation of our amazing wildlife and gives you the opportunity to learn more about global efforts to protect these precious species as you explore everything the zoo has to offer!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
californiaexaminer.net
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Springfield man arrested for domestic assault after playing Pokémon Go; 6 guns confiscated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after police responded to a call about a woman being assaulted by a man with a gun. Cole Curtis Penson, 36, of Springfield, was formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault and six felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 23. […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Comments / 0