Severe threat diminishing but gusty winds still possible
Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
Tracking The Severe Threat
Good afternoon, folks. We continue to track the potential for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon as a stout cold front races across the state. This brings a big drop in temps to close out November on Wednesday. Down the road is throwing up some red flags in terms of a lot of rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread Showers Expected Overnight
A calm and quiet start to our Wednesday across the Mid State, and I’m expecting much of the same through the first half of our afternoon. We’ll mix clouds and sunshine through noon today and watch temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. The wind will pick up this afternoon and gust around 30 mph at times.
Buckle Up For A Wild Ride
Good Monday, everybody. We are getting ready to flip the calendar from November to December and we have a wild weather ride as we do so. Another big storm system may bring strong storms before a big temp crash. This continues to be part of an active setup ready to unleash some serious cold in the next few weeks.
Wind and Storms On The Way
Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a chilly day across the Commonwealth as we turn our attention toward the big storm system revving up for Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings high winds and strong storms our way before a big temp crash. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Tuesday Slight Risk...
Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather
While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
Another Big Storm System On The Way
Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Warm Front Will Move Through Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky Sunday Morning
(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most […]
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
State route in Kentucky closes for roadway repair work
COLD SPRING, Ky. — A state route in Kentucky will face limited closures for a roadway repair project beginning on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky Route 1998 (Pooles Creek Road) will close between Mission and Darlas drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?
I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
After only 5 drawings, Kentucky Lottery's newest game has a jackpot winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After only five drawings, a Louisville man has become the first jackpot winner of the Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game, Kentucky 5. He won $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, lottery officials said in a press release. His ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game's jackpot.
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
