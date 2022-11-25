ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kyweathercenter.com

Tracking The Severe Threat

Good afternoon, folks. We continue to track the potential for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon as a stout cold front races across the state. This brings a big drop in temps to close out November on Wednesday. Down the road is throwing up some red flags in terms of a lot of rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSMV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread Showers Expected Overnight

A calm and quiet start to our Wednesday across the Mid State, and I’m expecting much of the same through the first half of our afternoon. We’ll mix clouds and sunshine through noon today and watch temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. The wind will pick up this afternoon and gust around 30 mph at times.
TENNESSEE STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Buckle Up For A Wild Ride

Good Monday, everybody. We are getting ready to flip the calendar from November to December and we have a wild weather ride as we do so. Another big storm system may bring strong storms before a big temp crash. This continues to be part of an active setup ready to unleash some serious cold in the next few weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Wind and Storms On The Way

Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a chilly day across the Commonwealth as we turn our attention toward the big storm system revving up for Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings high winds and strong storms our way before a big temp crash. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Tuesday Slight Risk...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather

While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
INDIANA STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Another Big Storm System On The Way

Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky

Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

State route in Kentucky closes for roadway repair work

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A state route in Kentucky will face limited closures for a roadway repair project beginning on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky Route 1998 (Pooles Creek Road) will close between Mission and Darlas drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?

I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY

