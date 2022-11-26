ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Top-ranked UNC men's basketball team stunned 8 minutes after football team loses to rival NC State

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cvho7_0jNw2u3S00

North Carolina has had better Black Fridays.

The Tar Heel men's basketball and football teams both sustained upset losses — the basketball more shocking than football, but the football possibly more humiliating — in the span of about eight minutes on Friday night.

The No. 18-ranked football team fell 30-27 at home in double overtime to NC State, while the No. 1-ranked basketball team fell 70-65 to Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational, leading to nearly back-to-back sad final score tweets from UNC:

At least their graphics team is still doing its job.

The football loss to NC State was a thriller. UNC entered the game still smarting from a loss to Georgia Tech last week, but was facing a Wolfpack team down to its fourth-string quarterback. The College Football Playoff was no longer realistically attainable, but ending the regular season with a win over a rival would have been nice.

Would have. Instead, NC State jumped out to an early 14-3 lead and went up 24-17 on their final drive after intercepting Drake Maye. UNC responded with a fourth-and-goal touchdown to force overtime, but all that led to was an even more stressful loss, with a missed field goal in double OT.

Meanwhile, the men's basketball team had a nice start, up 30-21 late in the first half, before the game tightened up near halftime. A 10-1 Cyclones run in the final minutes ultimately doomed the top-ranked Tar Heels, whose backcourt of R.J. Davis and Caleb Love combined to go 9-of-28 from the field with four assists and five turnovers.

Armando Bacot, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, had only six field goal attempts but still posted 13 points and nine rebounds. He ended the game on a horrific note, though, turning over the ball three times in a row during that Iowa State run.

The loss was the Tar Heels' first of the season, though they hadn't exactly played like a No. 1 team before Friday. Just one day earlier, they struggled to put away Portland, and had also failed to beat Gardner-Webb and UNC Wilmington by double digits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

Men’s basketball takeaways: NC State puts positive early returns

NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game

North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

NC State QB takes jab at Drake Maye after rivalry win

Five weeks ago, Ben Finley was NC State’s fourth string quarterback and wondered if he’d ever take another college snap. Fast forward to Friday night and circumstances had changed significantly. Finley was under center for the Wolfpack and led them to a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win against in-state rival North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

We are having all of the salt, thank you

What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
RALEIGH, NC
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cardinal Gibbons' Kamari Moulton

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Kamari Moulton is used to winning. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back is seeking his third straight state championship at Cardinal Gibbons. Overall, he has helped the Chiefs win 22 games to just four defeats over that span. Moulton’s winning pedigree is backed ...
RALEIGH, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy