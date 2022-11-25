counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Arizona quite hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 16.9% increase through October, according to this source at time of publishing. Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

