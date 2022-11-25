ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 15

Guest
3d ago

She would even give me the $400 state check for inflation that she said I'm not low income enough I don't even have a job no utilities but I'm not low income enough

Reply(1)
10
Jeremy Zamora
2d ago

It's definitely not going to help the middle class families that need to pay rent and groceries and gas. But it sure will hurt them when she takes the money from our taxes. No one that has a full time job will be eligible. And have you ever tried calling the legal help for landlord/tenant issues? It's an automated voice system where no one ever answers the phone and if they do, they are typically rude. I'm not sure where the money is gonna go but I'm assuming in her back pocket so she can plan her next trip to Egypt. 😂

Reply
5
Pittie2?
3d ago

Watch..only people that will benefit are the migrants she's letting in.

Reply(1)
21
Related
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Tech Cybersecurity Expert Appointed To Federal, State Panels

SOCORRO — Sharing her expertise to better prepare state and local governments for cyberattacks, New Mexico Tech’s Dr. Lorie Liebrock recently was named to two key committees at the state and federal level. Dr. Liebrock is a computer science and engineering professor and director of the New Mexico...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Task Force Releases Final Report

SANTA FE — Concluding eight months of work, the multi-agency task force looking into unification of New Mexico’s jail and prison systems will release its findings Tuesday before the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. In February, the New Mexico legislature passed Senate Memorial 6 (SM6) and House...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Gessing: Questions For New Mexico’s Blue Majority And Red Minority

This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
NEW MEXICO STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse

Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Voters are sending more women to the New Mexico Legislature. Will structural changes follow?

SANTA FE – For about a year, a small group of Democrats in the House – all women – have met informally to talk about restructuring the Legislature. Their ideas fall broadly into what supporters call “modernizing” the state’s citizen Legislature – where members don’t draw a salary, have little staff and cram much of their work into 30- or 60-day sessions each year.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kyoutv.com

US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed there came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRQE News 13

New BCSO appointees announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
R.A. Heim

Social Security payments up to $4,194 for some Arizona residents

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Arizona quite hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 16.9% increase through October, according to this source at time of publishing. Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home.  The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook"  The festive online catalogue  allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy