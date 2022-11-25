Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
newmexicopbs.org
Amber Dawn Bear Robe, Moving Indigenous Fashion Forward
Giving the audience an experience they can not find anywhere else – curator of the Indigenous fashion show at the Santa Fe Indian Market, Amber Dawn Bear Robe’s mission is to establish a platform for Native fashion and designers. THE DAYTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY. Rooted in the civil...
ladailypost.com
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
ladailypost.com
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
ladailypost.com
Shop Bradbury & Nature Center On Museum Store Sunday!
Scene of Small Business Saturday of Gadgets Gift Shop inside the Bradbury Science Museum at 1350 Central Ave. The Bradbury Science Museum Association (BSMA) operates Gadgets and is offering 10 percent off Newton’s Discovery and everything else in the shop today, Nov. 27, for Museum Store Sunday. BSMA members receive 20 percent off. The BSMA supports STEM education in Northern New Mexico, learn more at www.bradburyassociation.org. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
ladailypost.com
Rotary Interact: ‘Spread The Warmth’ Food/Clothing Drive
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive. All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
LAHS Grad Leah Browning Writes New Book Of Poetry
SAN JOSE, Calif. — ‘When the Sun Comes Out After Three Days of Rain’, the first full-length collection of poetry by Los Alamos High School (LAHS) alumna Leah Browning, was published by Kelsay Books in November. Browning is the author of Two Good Ears and Loud Snow,...
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Metzgers On Small Business Saturday
Scene from the Toys For Tots display Saturday inside Metzger’s Do it Best Hardware at 1607 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Yard art for sale at Metzger’s in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The front entrance to Metzger’s Do it Best...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
losalamosreporter.com
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery To Los Alamos And White Rock In December
New Los Alamos Chamber member Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month to Los Alamos and White Rock in December. Paddy Rawal, a native of Mumbai who moved to the U.S. in 2001, has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. He opened Raaga in Santa Fe in 2011. In 2014, Rawal published his first cookbook, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine. A year later, he produced another, Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India. In 2016 Rawal appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s Chopped and in 2020 he out-cooked star Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show with a signature dish, chicken tikka masala. While Raaga is no longer open, Rawal launched Raaga-Go for takeout in fall, 2018.
ladailypost.com
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
ladailypost.com
LACF: What Is Giving Tuesday Anyway?
Los Alamos Community Foundation (LACF) This Tuesday, Nov. 29, tens of millions of people will acknowledge and participate in Giving Tuesday. What is Giving Tuesday anyway, and what might you do about it?. Established in 2012 in New York, Giving Tuesday began as a reaction against the consumerism of Black...
Comments / 0