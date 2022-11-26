Read full article on original website
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they'd left the vehicle running.
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries. Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and...
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they'd accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: The woman was found and is safe. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old woman with dementia. She is 5'7, 150 lbs., wearing a dark green jacket, black boots and a unicorn hat.
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. - The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world truly...
Spokane to award pandemic recovery grants, first-time homebuyer assistance
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane invites businesses and nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $45,000 to offset revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also welcomes nonprofit financial institutions to submit proposals about how federal stimulus funds could aid first-time homebuyers on lower incomes.
State football preview: Freeman, Chewelah, Odessa represent region in state semifinals
Three teams remain from the region in the state football playoffs. The survivors include an underdog, a definitive favorite and a team coming off a dominant shutout. Here’s a look at the matchups in the semifinal round for each. 1A. (12) Freeman (9-2) vs. (1) Royal (10-1): 3 p.m.,...
Gonzaga women's game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed
The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU...
Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half
PORTLAND – Gonzaga allowed another team to hang around and take the lead in the second half. Julian Strawther made a pair of late 3-pointers as Gonzaga surged to a 88-84 win over Xavier for third place at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Musketeers (4-3) trailed by as...
Gonzaga attempting to rebound from Purdue loss against veteran, balanced Xavier
PORTLAND – Gonzaga’s breakdowns were widespread in Friday’s loss, from the 27.5% shooting from players not named Drew Timme or Nolan Hickman to a defense that “got torched,” in the words of coach Mark Few, in the second half. It added up to an 84-66...
Recap and highlights: No. 24 Purdue stifles No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in semifinals of Phil Knight Legacy tournament
PORTLAND – Zach Edey proved to big of a challenge. The 7-foot-4 center led a suffocating defensive effort for Purdue, which ran away with a 84-66 win over Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center. Edey and the No. 24 Boilermakers (5-0)...
