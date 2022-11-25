ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football leads Nielsens; Fox’s Hannity helped by Trump

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most-watched programs on prime-time television for the week of Nov. 14-20.

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 17.89 million.

2. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 12.77 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.52 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.95 million.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.68 million.

6. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 8.03 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 7.31 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.9 million.

9. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.73 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.44 million.

11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.36 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.89 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.82 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.69 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.51 million.

16. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.47 million.

17. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.46 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.39 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.24 million.

20. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 5.16 million.

Comments / 0

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

