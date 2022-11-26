Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton To Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ On NBC
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is returning to NBC, and this time Miley Cyrus will be joined by country icon Dolly Parton to ring in the holiday. Parton replaces Pete Davidson, who co-hosted the special last year. The event is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and special guests, which have yet to be announced. Parton is also Cyrus’ godmother and one of her biggest musical influences. Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” on a number of occasions, and they’ve even performed the song together several times in the past. You can watch a video...
Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to 'the real deal' he met filming 'Hannah Montana'
Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine.
Miley Cyrus Fans Celebrate Her 30th Birthday by Reminiscing Iconic Moments
Fans of the superstar recalled their favorite moments in her career, from her infamous twerking at the VMAs to her No. 1 hit Wrecking Ball.
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend
Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline
Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Michael Douglas Gushes Over ‘Darling’ Catherine Zeta Jones On Their 22nd Wedding Anniversary In Loving Post
Still smitten! Michael Douglas, 78, raved about his wife of two-plus decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, in a sweet Instagram photo shared on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Basic Instinct actor remembered their start with a throwback to their wedding day in 2000. “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine!” he wrote. “I love you so much” and adding the tag, “#22years.”
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Miley Cyrus Through the Years: From ‘Hannah Montana’ to Pop Sensation
Miley Cyrus is a force to be reckoned with. After becoming a household name on Hannah Montana in 2006, the Tennessee native has blossomed into an A-list movie star and singer who consistently keeps her fans on their toes. The actress got her start on Disney Channel, but as her career continued to grow, she […]
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
‘Luck’ director Peggy Holmes reveals how the design for the Land of Luck came about [Exclusive Video Interview]
When crafting the world of good luck and bad luck for “Luck,” director Peggy Holmes actually started by doing a lot of research into the title subject. “We had a development team do research on luck, icons, colors, numbers, all around the world. But there’s a very clear rule that we discovered in doing the research which is luck is random. You don’t know when it’s coming and you can’t create it,” she tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). All this research was given to the film’s production designer Fred...
Albany Herald
Cornered: Get to Know ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Stars Tyler Posey & Tyler Hoechlin (VIDEO)
Many of the stars of the Teen Wolf MTV series (2011-2017) are back in the upcoming Paramount+ movie, and while previewing what’s to come in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine video suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale) also answered some of our questions about them.
