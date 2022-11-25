Read full article on original website
Prince William and Kate are coming to the U.S. for first time in 8 years
▶ Watch Video: Will the star power of William and Kate be an asset for King Charles III?. William and Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, are set to visit Boston this week to attend the second annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an independent charity that was formerly part of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
