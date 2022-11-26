Read full article on original website
Best reactions after Bengals beat Titans in Tennessee
A rematch of an unforgettable playoff bout last January in the divisional round, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans again drummed up some notable reactions on social media and otherwise. During the Bengals’ 20-16 victory, there were a few controversial plays, a few game-changing big plays and quite a bit...
Tee Higgins welcomes the moment in Bengals’ hard-fought win over Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Tee Higgins knew all eyes would be on him with Ja’Marr Chase missing a third straight game on Sunday against the Titans. While Chase traveled with the team and even went through his normal pregame routine at Nissan Stadium, he was among the list of inactive players the Bengals announced before kickoff.
Bengals player completely disrespects Titans fans
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. It was a back and forth battle, and a questionable, late penalty on Tennessee costed them a chance to come back. The Bengals’ defense played very well against the Titans’ running game. Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks both...
NFL roundup: Jags and Browns upset Ravens and Bucs as Dolphins dominate
Nick Chubb scored on a three-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied on Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Chubb powered through a pile of...
Bengals reveal status of Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon on final injury report
LB Joe Bachie (Questionable) DL Josh Tupou (Questionable) S Dax Hill (Questionable) It will be Samaje Perine getting the start at running back, just as he did last week during the second half of a win over Pittsburgh. If Chase can’t go after practicing limited all week, Trenton Irwin and others will again seek to compensate.
Bengals clutch share of AFC North lead after win, Ravens upset
Steelers (3-7) For now, the Ravens remain slightly ahead in the division because they won a Week 5 encounter with the Bengals. But on Sunday, they dropped a one-point loss to 4-7 Jacksonville. The Bengals, winners in five of their last six, host the Ravens to close the season in...
NFL standings 2022: Jaguars make up a game in the AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars still need help to climb back into the playoff hunt, but they did themselves a favor by pulling off a thrilling comeback victory in Week 12. Shortly after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 20-16, the Jaguars scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to get a 28-27 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
