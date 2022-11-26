ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals player completely disrespects Titans fans

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. It was a back and forth battle, and a questionable, late penalty on Tennessee costed them a chance to come back. The Bengals’ defense played very well against the Titans’ running game. Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks both...
NFL standings 2022: Jaguars make up a game in the AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars still need help to climb back into the playoff hunt, but they did themselves a favor by pulling off a thrilling comeback victory in Week 12. Shortly after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 20-16, the Jaguars scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to get a 28-27 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Titans get a big break with latest Bengals injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top players on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon likely won’t make the trip to Tennessee and he’s been ruled out for the game.
