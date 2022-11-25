Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
6 hotels in Kobyla Gora: Best hotel deals for 2023
Excellent small hotel in rural Poland. Squeaky clean rooms, wonderful local food and nicest ever family run place. Stunning area adds to the fantastic experience. If anyone is into active holiday in a special place this is it.
thingstodopost.org
The 10 best hotels in Elis Region, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Elis Region, West Greece including Hotel Europa, Olympia Golden Beach Resort & Spa, Aldemar Olympian Village, Grecotel Olympia Oasis & Aqua Park, Hotel Kronio, Bacchus, Grecotel La Riviera & Aqua Park, Orizontes View Hotel, Leonidaion Guest House, Neda Hotel. 1. Hotel Europa. Drouva 1, Olympia...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Arkadia Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Arkadia Region, Peloponnese including Villa Vager, Archontiko Hatzipanayioti, Mpelleiko Tradional Guesthouse, Paraskevas Boutique Hotel & Spa, Mainalon Resort, Hotel Byzantinon, Levidi Suites, Palatino Rooms & Apartments, Amanites Guesthouse, Tsarbou Guesthouse. 1. Villa Vager. Levidi 220 02 Greece. Excellent. 89%. Good. 8%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 1%
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Kenora District: Best hotel deals for 2023
585 Government Street Box 721, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z4 Canada. Enjoy Excellent Service Beyond Other Hotels in Dryden Escape to beautiful Ontario and enjoy a relaxing vacation at the 100% Nonsmoking/Pet Free Holiday Inn Express Hotel - Dryden, Ontario. Our hotel's location is convenient to the Dryden Regional Airport (YHD) and the Trans-Canada Highway. From the many area parks to Dryden Ski Hill, you'll find a variety of attractions surrounding our hotel. Dryden's official mascot, Max the Moose, greets you at the Dryden Information Centre. You can cheer for the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena or tour the Dryden & District Museum, 1.5 km from our hotel. Dryden also has numerous outdoor attractions year-round, from canoeing and hiking to skiing and snowmobiling. We're also convenient to numerous businesses, such as Domtar Mill and Woodlands Operations, the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire Center, Dryden Regional Health Centre and the provincial court and government system in downtown Dryden.
thingstodopost.org
6 hotels in Gondomar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Gondomar, Province of Pontevedra, Galicia including Augadoce, A Lonquexa Do Ganan, Hotel Cristaleiro, Pazo Da Escola, Hostal Paz, Casa Bravo. Desde la llegada el trato fue muy amable por parte de Bea, la habitación estaba impecable, si hubiese algo para mejorarla sería que la habitación dispusiera de una pequeña nevera, por lo demás de 10. El desayuno genial zumo de naranja, café, leche, mermeladas, tomate, aceite ... tostadas de pan de nueces y pasas casero buenísimo así como el bizcocho, se nota que es un negocio familiar bien atendido por Bea y su hermano con el que apenas coincidimos. Enhorabuena por el trato y el mimo hacia nosotros.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Kronoberg County: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Kronoberg County including PM & Vanner Hotel, Elite Park Hotel, IKEA Hotell, Elite Stadshotellet Vaxjo, Toftaholm Herrgard Hotel, Sjostugans Hotell & Stugby, Toftastrand Hotell & Konditori, Den Sovande Algen B&B - Camping, Best Western Hotell Ljungby, Pensionat Bjorkelund. 1. PM & Vanner Hotel. 10 Vaestergatan,...
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kilkis Region
Discover the best hotels in Kilkis Region, Central Macedonia including Evridiki, Dimosthenis Hotel, Doviros Hotel, Evridiki, Habitat Hotel, Kristonia Hotel Suites, Park Hotel, Hotel Victoria, Astro Hotel. 1. Evridiki. Solonos 15, Kilkis 61100 Greece. Excellent. 73%. Good. 24%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 55...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Methana: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Methana, Attica including Hotel Apollon, Hotel Methanion, Avra Hotel, Cavo Petra, Akti Studios, Sea View Suite Methana, Aerides, Pension Vienna, Anastasia Studios, Dolora's Rooms. 1. Hotel Apollon. 14 Akti Saronikou, Methana 180 30 Greece. Excellent. 40%. Good. 45%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
thingstodopost.org
Argolis Region Hotels | Places to Stay in Argolis Region
Discover the best hotels in Argolis Region, Peloponnese including Hotel Christina, Amalia Hotel, Pension Dafni, Barcelo Hydra Beach Resort, Perivoli Country Hotel & Retreat, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, Leto Nuevo Hotel Nafplion, Anthemion Suites & Villas, Aks Hinitsa Bay, Anemos Rooms & Apartments. 1. Hotel Christina. 8...
thingstodopost.org
Thessaloniki Region Hotels | Places to Stay in Thessaloniki Region
Discover the best hotels in Thessaloniki Region, Central Macedonia including Porto Palace Hotel Thessaloniki, The Caravan, Antigon Urban Chic Hotel, Electra Palace Thessaloniki, Makedonia Palace, The Excelsior, Ambassador Hotel Thessaloniki, The Modernist, Daios Luxury Living, Astoria Hotel. 1. Porto Palace Hotel Thessaloniki. 65, 26th Octovriou Avenue, Thessaloniki 546 28 Greece.
thingstodopost.org
Beilen Hotels | Places to Stay in Beilen
Discover the best hotels in Beilen, Drenthe Province including Camping Vorrelveen, B&B Cycle Walkabout, B&B De Sfeerhoeve, B&B Beatrix, Ingerichte De Waard Tent, Toercaravan, Mini-Camping Terhorst, Altynghe, Short Stay Midden Drenthe. 1. Camping Vorrelveen. Vorrelveen 10, 9411 VP Beilen The Netherlands. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Kalyves Polygyrou, Halkidiki Region, Central Macedonia including Kalives Resort, Olea Mare, KalyBay, Haus Eleonas, Santa Catalina. If your idea of a good holiday is peace and quiet, good beach and friendly, dedicated staff in a nice surrounding, this may be a perfect place. The hotel is more than one would expect from 3 star: clean, spotless rooms with balconies, fine and plenty of food, Mediteranian, Greek but other choices, too, freshly made on the premises, in the hotel's kitchen, variety of fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and sea food, even a lovely birthday cake a family ordered and generously shared with us all!Garden is well mentained with apple trees, olives and roses, swimming pool with sun beds and umbrellas with enough shades. But the best of all is the dedicated, kind and helpful staff that would do absolutely everything possible to make your stay pleasant and enjoyable. The only disadvantege may be location, for families with children, as if you like the beach (lovely, sandy, blue flag, showers but no toilet, to my knowledge) you need to cross a rather busy road at rush hour. Everything else is perfect and in my opinion reasonably priced. So, you may see me again, Kalives Resort! P.s. there is plenty to do/visit but you need public transport (not bad at all) or a car, to see some of interesting surroundings, from Thessaliniki (second largest city) to other near by towns, villages, mountains, other beaches etc.
thingstodopost.org
Mielno Hotels | Places to Stay in Mielno
Discover the best hotels in Mielno, Western Pomerania Province, Western Poland including Hotel Emocja SPA, Hotel Medical SPA Unitral, Royal Park Hotel & Spa, Baltivia, Willa Alexander Resort & SPA, Meduza Hotel Restauracja, Molo Park Aparthotel, Villa Mariner, Mielno Holiday Apartments, Villa Stella SPA. 1. Hotel Emocja SPA. ul. 6...
thingstodopost.org
Sasolburg Hotels | Places to Stay in Sasolburg
Discover the best hotels in Sasolburg, Free State including 9 on Kromellenboog Guest House, Caesars Guest House, 52 Oaks Guest House, Bersheba River Lodge, Bersheba Guest Farm, La Provence Guest House, Friedenheim B&B, Homestead Guesthouse and Coffee Shoppe, Be My Guest, Boschenvaal Villa. 1. 9 on Kromellenboog Guest House. 9...
thingstodopost.org
Pakwach Hotels | Places to Stay in Pakwach
Discover the best hotels in Pakwach, Northern Region including Tangi Safari Lodge, Kalalo Cottage Inn, Fort Murchison Lodge, Tangi Safari Lodge, Heritage Safari Lodge, Mama Washindi Lodge, Global Village Guesthouse, Leosim Hotel. 1. Tangi Safari Lodge. Bwana Tembo Road, Pakwach Uganda. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
Livadi Hotels | Places to Stay in Livadi
Discover the best hotels in Livadi, Kythira, Attica including Aposperides Hotel, Petradi, Giannikas Apartments, Theofilos Appartements, Contaratos Holiday Lettings, Mylos Garden, Agnadio Studios, Mylos, Contaratos Holiday Lettings 2, Chera 2. 1. Aposperides Hotel. Kythira Livadi, Livadi, Kythira 801 00 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
thingstodopost.org
9 Top-Rated Hotels in Kato Korakiana, Corfu, Ionian Islands
The property is in the Village of Kato Korikanio.It lies almost exactly between the border of Ipsos and Dassia .The property is excellent .We had Top floor apartment.This had bedroom, kitchen /eating area separate bathroom and shower,with cubicle. two balconies both covered.Property cleaned almost every day,fresh towels ,toilet rolls.It has a good garden,parking places if required.If you don't have a car it can be some walk.about 25mins to Ipsos beach and Half an hour to Dassia beach. There are five restaurants within a 20 minute walk, 2 supermarkets within 10 minute walk.The bus stop to Corfu town is 20 minutes almost all downhill. The buses are Blue city bus you can get a 5.50 euro day tickets and you can travel on any city bus.excellent accomodation.The owners are friendly and offer suggestions and will even drive you to bus stop or into Ispos.Alittle gem.
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Saphli, Chumphon Province
Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Saphli, Nana Beach Resort is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its family-friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Nana Beach Resort makes it easy to enjoy the best of Saphli. Guest rooms offer a refrigerator, air conditioning, and a desk, and Nana Beach Resort makes getting online easy as free wifi is available. You can also take advantage of some of the amenities offered by the small hotel, including a 24 hour front desk, a sun terrace, and currency exchange. In addition, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out The Curry Shack, one of the pubs that can be found in Saphli, which is a short distance from Nana Beach Resort. Nana Beach Resort is sure to make your visit to Saphli one worth remembering.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Hotel Ena, Anixis Hotel, Hotel Prigipikon, Alexakis Hotel & Spa, Hotel Ena, Elatos, Hotel Galaxias, Astron Hotel, Hotel Lux, Hotel Oiti. 1. Hotel Ena. Loutra Ipatis 35016 Greece. Excellent. 38%. Good. 50%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 4%
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in West Macedonia, Greece
Discover the best hotels in West Macedonia including Chloe Hotel, Esperos Palace Luxury & Spa Hotel, Pindos Resort, Emerald Suites, Kyknos De Luxe Rooms & Suites Hotel, Venetoula's Mansion, Loggas Hotel, Nostos Hotel, Boutique Hotel Philippion, Elimeia 3 hotel. 1. Chloe Hotel. Antheon & Giasrmion Str., Kastoria 521 00 Greece.
Comments / 0