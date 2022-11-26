Read full article on original website
Related
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Gizmodo
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year
Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
CNET
Netflix Secret Codes Unlock Tons of Hidden Movies and Shows. Here's How to Use Them
If you're sick of seeing the same list of Netflix TV shows and movies you may like based on your watch history, you know simply scrolling isn't the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in. But there's a...
AMC Plus Is $1.99 For Black Friday—Just in Time to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale For Cheap
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December
Plenty of new titles will be added to the streamer next month, including season four of "Emily in Paris" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
Pusha T on perfecting coke rap, the Grammys and hip-hop and Kanye West's 'hate speech'
Grammy nominee Pusha T on West's unraveling, the spate of rappers dying far too young and hitting your stride at 45.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist'
J.Lo is releasing her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
18% of Disney World guests go in to debt over visit, most have no regrets, survey says
A new study shows that 18% of Disney World-goers have racked up debt for their theme park visit, but most have no regrets.
Collider
The Messy but Incredible History of CGI Characters in Live-Action Movies
After countless delays, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to descend on moviegoers across the planet. Though the wait may have occasionally made people feel like a shave-tail Louie, James Cameron is finally bringing people back to Pandora and that means inevitable new advancements in the art of CGI characters. Watching the marketing materials for The Way of Water dominated by hordes of entirely digital characters (brought to life through the process of motion capture), it’s staggering to consider how, once upon a time, the very concept of even just one CGI character showing up in a live-action movie was a preposterous proposition.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
ComicBook
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10
With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
Here's Absolutely Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2022
It's finally Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery time!
How to Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month — But Act Very Fast!
Hulu‘s Black Friday deal is a really sweet one, though to lock it down you’ll need to act fast — by end of day Monday, Nov. 28. Beat that deadline and you can sign up for Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month for 12 months — that’s 75% off the regular rate. (And if you add Disney+ to your Hulu membership, it will run you just an additional $2.99/month.) HULU’S BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: SIGN UP NOW ($1.99/month for 12 months of ad-supported tier; expires Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 pm PST) Sign up for Hulu (with ads) and you can check out new...
wegotthiscovered.com
A low-budget 2023 horror film shaping up to be the next ‘Blair Witch’ is already considered one of the year’s best
This year’s treasure trove of horror releases still has another month to go, but some lucky fans are already pouring their love out for an upcoming 2023 release that, should it serve as an omen for next year’s horror slate, will start off a year that will be slashing for the fences with more triumph than Jordan Peele’s three-for-three record out of the gate.
People Are Revealing The Opinions And Behaviors That Immediately Give Them The Ick, And A Lot Of Them Are Pretty Fair
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
15 Egregious Bridezillas Who Made Me Feel Disgusted By Wedding Culture
I wouldn't be surprised if divorce is in the near future for these bridezillas.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0