Duluth, MN

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year

Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
AMC Plus Is $1.99 For Black Friday—Just in Time to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale For Cheap

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.  Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV.  In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
The Messy but Incredible History of CGI Characters in Live-Action Movies

After countless delays, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to descend on moviegoers across the planet. Though the wait may have occasionally made people feel like a shave-tail Louie, James Cameron is finally bringing people back to Pandora and that means inevitable new advancements in the art of CGI characters. Watching the marketing materials for The Way of Water dominated by hordes of entirely digital characters (brought to life through the process of motion capture), it’s staggering to consider how, once upon a time, the very concept of even just one CGI character showing up in a live-action movie was a preposterous proposition.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10

With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
How to Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month — But Act Very Fast!

Hulu‘s Black Friday deal is a really sweet one, though to lock it down you’ll need to act fast — by end of day Monday, Nov. 28. Beat that deadline and you can sign up for Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month for 12 months — that’s 75% off the regular rate. (And if you add Disney+ to your Hulu membership, it will run you just an additional $2.99/month.) HULU’S BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: SIGN UP NOW ($1.99/month for 12 months of ad-supported tier; expires Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 pm PST) Sign up for Hulu (with ads) and you can check out new...
A low-budget 2023 horror film shaping up to be the next ‘Blair Witch’ is already considered one of the year’s best

This year’s treasure trove of horror releases still has another month to go, but some lucky fans are already pouring their love out for an upcoming 2023 release that, should it serve as an omen for next year’s horror slate, will start off a year that will be slashing for the fences with more triumph than Jordan Peele’s three-for-three record out of the gate.
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

