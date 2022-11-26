With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.

