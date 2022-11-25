Read full article on original website
Nymfaio Hotels | Places to Stay in Nymfaio
Discover the best hotels in Nymfaio, Florina Region, West Macedonia including Guesthouse Enterne, Manis Hotel, La Galba, Argyro Guesthouse, Linouria, Guesthouse Enterne. The place and people are very welcoming, the service is excellent all way round, from rooms comfort to breakfast that caters for all tastes to caring for customers' needs. The place is warm, not just literally but in its welcome. Highly recommended.
6 hotels in Kobyla Gora: Best hotel deals for 2023
Excellent small hotel in rural Poland. Squeaky clean rooms, wonderful local food and nicest ever family run place. Stunning area adds to the fantastic experience. If anyone is into active holiday in a special place this is it.
The 6 best hotels in Igarata, Brazil
Rodovia Dom Pedro I Km 29 Bairro Agua Branca, Igarata, State of Sao Paulo 12350-000 Brazil. Amazing place, good service and nice staff! I would indicate to rest, relax, have good massage and enjoy the time. The food is well balanced and the service is good. A pleasant place specially if you want to get away from the routine.
The 10 best hotels in Kirklareli, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Kirklareli, Kirklareli Province including Royal Bilgic Hotel, Bilgic Hotel, Royal Bilgic Hotel, Line Suite Hotel, Lozengrad Hotel, Moda Hotel, Kaya Palas Hotel, Butterfly Butik Hotel, Thrace Konak Hotel & SPA, Istasyon Suites. 1. Royal Bilgic Hotel. Karakas Mah. Babaeski Yolu Uzeri 1. Km Kirklareli Merkez,...
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kilkis Region
Discover the best hotels in Kilkis Region, Central Macedonia including Evridiki, Dimosthenis Hotel, Doviros Hotel, Evridiki, Habitat Hotel, Kristonia Hotel Suites, Park Hotel, Hotel Victoria, Astro Hotel. 1. Evridiki. Solonos 15, Kilkis 61100 Greece. Excellent. 73%. Good. 24%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 55...
6 hotels in Gondomar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Gondomar, Province of Pontevedra, Galicia including Augadoce, A Lonquexa Do Ganan, Hotel Cristaleiro, Pazo Da Escola, Hostal Paz, Casa Bravo. Desde la llegada el trato fue muy amable por parte de Bea, la habitación estaba impecable, si hubiese algo para mejorarla sería que la habitación dispusiera de una pequeña nevera, por lo demás de 10. El desayuno genial zumo de naranja, café, leche, mermeladas, tomate, aceite ... tostadas de pan de nueces y pasas casero buenísimo así como el bizcocho, se nota que es un negocio familiar bien atendido por Bea y su hermano con el que apenas coincidimos. Enhorabuena por el trato y el mimo hacia nosotros.
5 hotels in Chocerady: Best hotel deals for 2023
Komorni Hradek 277, Chocerady 257 24 Czech Republic. Hotel opened its doors in June 2006. Hotel is not only suitable for conferences, seminars and corporate events, but is also a place suitable for individual visits. Order our weekend (the hotel is an excellent base for trips into and around Prague) or a romantic weekend or a favorite getaway for families with young children. Cyclists will appreciate a choice of several cycling routes, proximity to the river canoeists Sazava shooters Vraz nearby shooting range, possibility of fishermen fishing in the nearby pond.
Sasolburg Hotels | Places to Stay in Sasolburg
Discover the best hotels in Sasolburg, Free State including 9 on Kromellenboog Guest House, Caesars Guest House, 52 Oaks Guest House, Bersheba River Lodge, Bersheba Guest Farm, La Provence Guest House, Friedenheim B&B, Homestead Guesthouse and Coffee Shoppe, Be My Guest, Boschenvaal Villa. 1. 9 on Kromellenboog Guest House. 9...
Leisi Hotels | Places to Stay in Leisi
Discover the best hotels in Leisi, Saare County including Willa Inga, Oitme Holiday House, Kuus Tuba, Valja Tourist Farm, Ansu Guest House, Oja Camping. We enjoyed the stay in this B&B. Arrived late and got instructions by phone - how to get keys and where is our room and toilets, showers etc. Everything was clean and comfortable. Proper breakfast. There is free small adventure train close to the Willa Inga, I used it instead of doing morning gymnastics. Walking in surroundings in sunny morning seemed to have healing effect.
Top 10 hotels in Kozani Region, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Kozani Region, West Macedonia including Hotel Siatista, Tselikas Hotel, Aliakmon Hotel, Anesis Hotel, Villa Kastanodasos, Elimeia 3 hotel, Agnanti, Hotel Pantelidis, Nefeli Hotel, Hotel Katerina. 1. Hotel Siatista. Nr. Egnatia Motorway, Siatista 503 00 Greece. Excellent. 36%. Good. 45%. Satisfactory. 18%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
10 hotels in Ha Tinh Province: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Ha Tinh Province including Vinpearl Hotel Ha Tinh, Muong Thanh Grand Ha Tinh Hotel, Eagle Hotel, Nha Nghi Book, Vinpearl Discovery Ha Tinh, Quynh Vien Resort, Backpackers Hotel, BMC Ha Tinh Hotel, Hai Thuong Eco Resort, Ngan Ha Hotel. 1. Vinpearl Hotel Ha Tinh. Ha...
Mielno Hotels | Places to Stay in Mielno
Discover the best hotels in Mielno, Western Pomerania Province, Western Poland including Hotel Emocja SPA, Hotel Medical SPA Unitral, Royal Park Hotel & Spa, Baltivia, Willa Alexander Resort & SPA, Meduza Hotel Restauracja, Molo Park Aparthotel, Villa Mariner, Mielno Holiday Apartments, Villa Stella SPA. 1. Hotel Emocja SPA. ul. 6...
10 hotels in Kronoberg County: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Kronoberg County including PM & Vanner Hotel, Elite Park Hotel, IKEA Hotell, Elite Stadshotellet Vaxjo, Toftaholm Herrgard Hotel, Sjostugans Hotell & Stugby, Toftastrand Hotell & Konditori, Den Sovande Algen B&B - Camping, Best Western Hotell Ljungby, Pensionat Bjorkelund. 1. PM & Vanner Hotel. 10 Vaestergatan,...
Akhaltsikhe Hotels | Places to Stay in Akhaltsikhe
Discover the best hotels in Akhaltsikhe, Samtskhe-Javakheti Region including Tourist, Hotel Lotus, Hotel Grand Palace, Guest House Akhaltsikhe, Guest-House Mimino, Olimpo Guest House, Hotel Shin, New Grand Hotel, Hotel Beni, Gino Wellness Rabath Hotel and Spa. 1. Tourist. King Parnavaz Street 29, Akhaltsikhe 0721 Georgia. Excellent. 61%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory.
Pakwach Hotels | Places to Stay in Pakwach
Discover the best hotels in Pakwach, Northern Region including Tangi Safari Lodge, Kalalo Cottage Inn, Fort Murchison Lodge, Tangi Safari Lodge, Heritage Safari Lodge, Mama Washindi Lodge, Global Village Guesthouse, Leosim Hotel. 1. Tangi Safari Lodge. Bwana Tembo Road, Pakwach Uganda. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Top 10 hotels in Thai Samakkhi, Thailand
Stayed here whilst visiting my Mother in Law who was building a house near by. Lovely room with stunning views over the lake. A gem hidden away from the main drag and as such lovely and peaceful. Waking up each morning to the veiws over the lake whilst having breakfast on the balcony was the perfect start to each day.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Saphli, Chumphon Province
Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Saphli, Nana Beach Resort is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its family-friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Nana Beach Resort makes it easy to enjoy the best of Saphli. Guest rooms offer a refrigerator, air conditioning, and a desk, and Nana Beach Resort makes getting online easy as free wifi is available. You can also take advantage of some of the amenities offered by the small hotel, including a 24 hour front desk, a sun terrace, and currency exchange. In addition, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out The Curry Shack, one of the pubs that can be found in Saphli, which is a short distance from Nana Beach Resort. Nana Beach Resort is sure to make your visit to Saphli one worth remembering.
10 hotels in Arkadia Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Arkadia Region, Peloponnese including Villa Vager, Archontiko Hatzipanayioti, Mpelleiko Tradional Guesthouse, Paraskevas Boutique Hotel & Spa, Mainalon Resort, Hotel Byzantinon, Levidi Suites, Palatino Rooms & Apartments, Amanites Guesthouse, Tsarbou Guesthouse. 1. Villa Vager. Levidi 220 02 Greece. Excellent. 89%. Good. 8%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 1%
The 10 best hotels in Labuhan, Indonesia
Discover the best hotels in Labuhan, Banten Province, Java including Bali de Anyer, Kondominium Lippo Carita, Kondominium Pantai Carita, Apartemen Pantai Carita, Bintang Laut Resort, Coconut Island Carita, Bintang Laut Resort, Bali de Anyer, Rakata Hotel, Hotel Sunset View Carita. 1. Bali de Anyer. Jl. Raya Carita Km. 10, Labuan,...
10 hotels in Methana: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Methana, Attica including Hotel Apollon, Hotel Methanion, Avra Hotel, Cavo Petra, Akti Studios, Sea View Suite Methana, Aerides, Pension Vienna, Anastasia Studios, Dolora's Rooms. 1. Hotel Apollon. 14 Akti Saronikou, Methana 180 30 Greece. Excellent. 40%. Good. 45%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
