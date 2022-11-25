585 Government Street Box 721, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z4 Canada. Enjoy Excellent Service Beyond Other Hotels in Dryden Escape to beautiful Ontario and enjoy a relaxing vacation at the 100% Nonsmoking/Pet Free Holiday Inn Express Hotel - Dryden, Ontario. Our hotel's location is convenient to the Dryden Regional Airport (YHD) and the Trans-Canada Highway. From the many area parks to Dryden Ski Hill, you'll find a variety of attractions surrounding our hotel. Dryden's official mascot, Max the Moose, greets you at the Dryden Information Centre. You can cheer for the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena or tour the Dryden & District Museum, 1.5 km from our hotel. Dryden also has numerous outdoor attractions year-round, from canoeing and hiking to skiing and snowmobiling. We're also convenient to numerous businesses, such as Domtar Mill and Woodlands Operations, the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire Center, Dryden Regional Health Centre and the provincial court and government system in downtown Dryden.

