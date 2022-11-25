Read full article on original website
Nymfaio Hotels | Places to Stay in Nymfaio
Discover the best hotels in Nymfaio, Florina Region, West Macedonia including Guesthouse Enterne, Manis Hotel, La Galba, Argyro Guesthouse, Linouria, Guesthouse Enterne. The place and people are very welcoming, the service is excellent all way round, from rooms comfort to breakfast that caters for all tastes to caring for customers' needs. The place is warm, not just literally but in its welcome. Highly recommended.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Ridala Parish
Was a main advantage (when two big dogs stops barking). Seashore is little bit far ,coastline is unusable for swimming and separated by a pasture fence. Building itself is "manor" from outside, inside contains just some historic elements. Rooms are different ,various pieces of furniture are used ,and the equipment is incomplete (there were teapot,tea, but no cups/glasses ,broken blinds etc.) .Adequate breakfast ,free parking. No TV. Good price/quality ratio.
6 hotels in Kobyla Gora: Best hotel deals for 2023
Excellent small hotel in rural Poland. Squeaky clean rooms, wonderful local food and nicest ever family run place. Stunning area adds to the fantastic experience. If anyone is into active holiday in a special place this is it.
Livadi Hotels | Places to Stay in Livadi
Discover the best hotels in Livadi, Kythira, Attica including Aposperides Hotel, Petradi, Giannikas Apartments, Theofilos Appartements, Contaratos Holiday Lettings, Mylos Garden, Agnadio Studios, Mylos, Contaratos Holiday Lettings 2, Chera 2. 1. Aposperides Hotel. Kythira Livadi, Livadi, Kythira 801 00 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
The 6 best hotels in Igarata, Brazil
Rodovia Dom Pedro I Km 29 Bairro Agua Branca, Igarata, State of Sao Paulo 12350-000 Brazil. Amazing place, good service and nice staff! I would indicate to rest, relax, have good massage and enjoy the time. The food is well balanced and the service is good. A pleasant place specially if you want to get away from the routine.
The 6 best hotels in Alasehir, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Alasehir, Manisa Province including Hotel La Bella, Can Deluxe Hotel, Dumlular Hotel, Sahin Otel, Pia Hotel, Camlibel Holiday. Yeni Mahalle Süleyman Demirel Bulvarı No:376, Alasehir 45600 Turkey. Excellent. 55%. Good. 30%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 5%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20...
Argolis Region Hotels | Places to Stay in Argolis Region
Discover the best hotels in Argolis Region, Peloponnese including Hotel Christina, Amalia Hotel, Pension Dafni, Barcelo Hydra Beach Resort, Perivoli Country Hotel & Retreat, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, Leto Nuevo Hotel Nafplion, Anthemion Suites & Villas, Aks Hinitsa Bay, Anemos Rooms & Apartments. 1. Hotel Christina. 8...
10 hotels in Imathia Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Imathia Region, Central Macedonia including Boutique Hotel Kokkino Spiti, Agroktima Kapsali, Domaine Kalaitzis, Veritas Boutique Art Hotel, Guesthouse Niaousta, Evridiki Apartments, Guesthouse Thea, Esperides Hotel, Pension Vergina, Dellagio Hotel. 1. Boutique Hotel Kokkino Spiti. 10 Mparmpouta-Olganou, Veroia 591 00 Greece. Excellent. 87%. Good. 9%. Satisfactory.
10 hotels in Methana: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Methana, Attica including Hotel Apollon, Hotel Methanion, Avra Hotel, Cavo Petra, Akti Studios, Sea View Suite Methana, Aerides, Pension Vienna, Anastasia Studios, Dolora's Rooms. 1. Hotel Apollon. 14 Akti Saronikou, Methana 180 30 Greece. Excellent. 40%. Good. 45%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Lakithra, Kefalonia, Ionian Islands
Discover the best hotels in Lakithra, Kefalonia, Ionian Islands including Aria Apartment, Mouikis Sun Village, Villa Theodora, Aria Apartment, Mouikis Sun Village, Europe's Villas, Kallithea Studios, Villa Moschona. 1. Aria Apartment. Lakithra 28100 Greece. Excellent. 92%. Good. 8%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on 13...
The 10 best hotels in Xanthi Region, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Xanthi Region, East Macedonia and Thrace including Hotel Z Palace & Congress Center, Hotel Nemesis, Nestos Hotel, Xanthippion, Paris Hotel, Agriani Hotel, Le Chalet, Elena Hotel, Motel Natassa, Petrinos Lofos. 1. Hotel Z Palace & Congress Center. Georgiou Kondyli Street 0, Xanthi 671 00 Greece.
Leisi Hotels | Places to Stay in Leisi
Discover the best hotels in Leisi, Saare County including Willa Inga, Oitme Holiday House, Kuus Tuba, Valja Tourist Farm, Ansu Guest House, Oja Camping. We enjoyed the stay in this B&B. Arrived late and got instructions by phone - how to get keys and where is our room and toilets, showers etc. Everything was clean and comfortable. Proper breakfast. There is free small adventure train close to the Willa Inga, I used it instead of doing morning gymnastics. Walking in surroundings in sunny morning seemed to have healing effect.
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Kariotes, Lefkada, Ionian Islands
Discover the best hotels in Kariotes, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Olga Lounge Hotel, Anesis Village Studios and Apartments, Olga Lounge Hotel, Artemis Pension, Petrouda's Apartments, Meraklis Rooms, Anesis Village Studios and Apartments. 1. Olga Lounge Hotel. Kariotes 311 00 Greece. Excellent. 90%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
Top 10 hotels in West Macedonia, Greece
Discover the best hotels in West Macedonia including Chloe Hotel, Esperos Palace Luxury & Spa Hotel, Pindos Resort, Emerald Suites, Kyknos De Luxe Rooms & Suites Hotel, Venetoula's Mansion, Loggas Hotel, Nostos Hotel, Boutique Hotel Philippion, Elimeia 3 hotel. 1. Chloe Hotel. Antheon & Giasrmion Str., Kastoria 521 00 Greece.
5 hotels in Chocerady: Best hotel deals for 2023
Komorni Hradek 277, Chocerady 257 24 Czech Republic. Hotel opened its doors in June 2006. Hotel is not only suitable for conferences, seminars and corporate events, but is also a place suitable for individual visits. Order our weekend (the hotel is an excellent base for trips into and around Prague) or a romantic weekend or a favorite getaway for families with young children. Cyclists will appreciate a choice of several cycling routes, proximity to the river canoeists Sazava shooters Vraz nearby shooting range, possibility of fishermen fishing in the nearby pond.
6 hotels in Gondomar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Gondomar, Province of Pontevedra, Galicia including Augadoce, A Lonquexa Do Ganan, Hotel Cristaleiro, Pazo Da Escola, Hostal Paz, Casa Bravo. Desde la llegada el trato fue muy amable por parte de Bea, la habitación estaba impecable, si hubiese algo para mejorarla sería que la habitación dispusiera de una pequeña nevera, por lo demás de 10. El desayuno genial zumo de naranja, café, leche, mermeladas, tomate, aceite ... tostadas de pan de nueces y pasas casero buenísimo así como el bizcocho, se nota que es un negocio familiar bien atendido por Bea y su hermano con el que apenas coincidimos. Enhorabuena por el trato y el mimo hacia nosotros.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Hotel Ena, Anixis Hotel, Hotel Prigipikon, Alexakis Hotel & Spa, Hotel Ena, Elatos, Hotel Galaxias, Astron Hotel, Hotel Lux, Hotel Oiti. 1. Hotel Ena. Loutra Ipatis 35016 Greece. Excellent. 38%. Good. 50%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 4%
10 hotels in Kronoberg County: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Kronoberg County including PM & Vanner Hotel, Elite Park Hotel, IKEA Hotell, Elite Stadshotellet Vaxjo, Toftaholm Herrgard Hotel, Sjostugans Hotell & Stugby, Toftastrand Hotell & Konditori, Den Sovande Algen B&B - Camping, Best Western Hotell Ljungby, Pensionat Bjorkelund. 1. PM & Vanner Hotel. 10 Vaestergatan,...
Pakwach Hotels | Places to Stay in Pakwach
Discover the best hotels in Pakwach, Northern Region including Tangi Safari Lodge, Kalalo Cottage Inn, Fort Murchison Lodge, Tangi Safari Lodge, Heritage Safari Lodge, Mama Washindi Lodge, Global Village Guesthouse, Leosim Hotel. 1. Tangi Safari Lodge. Bwana Tembo Road, Pakwach Uganda. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Beilen Hotels | Places to Stay in Beilen
Discover the best hotels in Beilen, Drenthe Province including Camping Vorrelveen, B&B Cycle Walkabout, B&B De Sfeerhoeve, B&B Beatrix, Ingerichte De Waard Tent, Toercaravan, Mini-Camping Terhorst, Altynghe, Short Stay Midden Drenthe. 1. Camping Vorrelveen. Vorrelveen 10, 9411 VP Beilen The Netherlands. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
