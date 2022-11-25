Read full article on original website
Nymfaio Hotels | Places to Stay in Nymfaio
Discover the best hotels in Nymfaio, Florina Region, West Macedonia including Guesthouse Enterne, Manis Hotel, La Galba, Argyro Guesthouse, Linouria, Guesthouse Enterne. The place and people are very welcoming, the service is excellent all way round, from rooms comfort to breakfast that caters for all tastes to caring for customers' needs. The place is warm, not just literally but in its welcome. Highly recommended.
6 hotels in Kobyla Gora: Best hotel deals for 2023
Excellent small hotel in rural Poland. Squeaky clean rooms, wonderful local food and nicest ever family run place. Stunning area adds to the fantastic experience. If anyone is into active holiday in a special place this is it.
The 10 best hotels in Xanthi Region, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Xanthi Region, East Macedonia and Thrace including Hotel Z Palace & Congress Center, Hotel Nemesis, Nestos Hotel, Xanthippion, Paris Hotel, Agriani Hotel, Le Chalet, Elena Hotel, Motel Natassa, Petrinos Lofos. 1. Hotel Z Palace & Congress Center. Georgiou Kondyli Street 0, Xanthi 671 00 Greece.
The 6 best hotels in Igarata, Brazil
Rodovia Dom Pedro I Km 29 Bairro Agua Branca, Igarata, State of Sao Paulo 12350-000 Brazil. Amazing place, good service and nice staff! I would indicate to rest, relax, have good massage and enjoy the time. The food is well balanced and the service is good. A pleasant place specially if you want to get away from the routine.
The 6 best hotels in Alasehir, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Alasehir, Manisa Province including Hotel La Bella, Can Deluxe Hotel, Dumlular Hotel, Sahin Otel, Pia Hotel, Camlibel Holiday. Yeni Mahalle Süleyman Demirel Bulvarı No:376, Alasehir 45600 Turkey. Excellent. 55%. Good. 30%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 5%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20...
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece
Discover the best hotels in Loutra Ipatis, Phthiotis Region, Central Greece including Hotel Ena, Anixis Hotel, Hotel Prigipikon, Alexakis Hotel & Spa, Hotel Ena, Elatos, Hotel Galaxias, Astron Hotel, Hotel Lux, Hotel Oiti. 1. Hotel Ena. Loutra Ipatis 35016 Greece. Excellent. 38%. Good. 50%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 4%
6 hotels in Gondomar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Gondomar, Province of Pontevedra, Galicia including Augadoce, A Lonquexa Do Ganan, Hotel Cristaleiro, Pazo Da Escola, Hostal Paz, Casa Bravo. Desde la llegada el trato fue muy amable por parte de Bea, la habitación estaba impecable, si hubiese algo para mejorarla sería que la habitación dispusiera de una pequeña nevera, por lo demás de 10. El desayuno genial zumo de naranja, café, leche, mermeladas, tomate, aceite ... tostadas de pan de nueces y pasas casero buenísimo así como el bizcocho, se nota que es un negocio familiar bien atendido por Bea y su hermano con el que apenas coincidimos. Enhorabuena por el trato y el mimo hacia nosotros.
Pakwach Hotels | Places to Stay in Pakwach
Discover the best hotels in Pakwach, Northern Region including Tangi Safari Lodge, Kalalo Cottage Inn, Fort Murchison Lodge, Tangi Safari Lodge, Heritage Safari Lodge, Mama Washindi Lodge, Global Village Guesthouse, Leosim Hotel. 1. Tangi Safari Lodge. Bwana Tembo Road, Pakwach Uganda. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Top 10 hotels in West Macedonia, Greece
Discover the best hotels in West Macedonia including Chloe Hotel, Esperos Palace Luxury & Spa Hotel, Pindos Resort, Emerald Suites, Kyknos De Luxe Rooms & Suites Hotel, Venetoula's Mansion, Loggas Hotel, Nostos Hotel, Boutique Hotel Philippion, Elimeia 3 hotel. 1. Chloe Hotel. Antheon & Giasrmion Str., Kastoria 521 00 Greece.
10 hotels in Grevena Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Grevena Region, West Macedonia including Pindos Resort, La Moara, Milionis Forest Hotel, Hotel Ziakas, Pindos Palace, La Noi Traditional Guesthouse, Hotel Achillion Grevena, Aegli Hotel, Villa Alexandra, Natasa Rooms. 1. Pindos Resort. Krania, Grevena 511 00 Greece 011 30 2462 086200. Excellent. 94%. Good. 5%
Akhaltsikhe Hotels | Places to Stay in Akhaltsikhe
Discover the best hotels in Akhaltsikhe, Samtskhe-Javakheti Region including Tourist, Hotel Lotus, Hotel Grand Palace, Guest House Akhaltsikhe, Guest-House Mimino, Olimpo Guest House, Hotel Shin, New Grand Hotel, Hotel Beni, Gino Wellness Rabath Hotel and Spa. 1. Tourist. King Parnavaz Street 29, Akhaltsikhe 0721 Georgia. Excellent. 61%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory.
Livadi Hotels | Places to Stay in Livadi
Discover the best hotels in Livadi, Kythira, Attica including Aposperides Hotel, Petradi, Giannikas Apartments, Theofilos Appartements, Contaratos Holiday Lettings, Mylos Garden, Agnadio Studios, Mylos, Contaratos Holiday Lettings 2, Chera 2. 1. Aposperides Hotel. Kythira Livadi, Livadi, Kythira 801 00 Greece. Excellent. 69%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
The best available hotels & places to stay near Rhodope Region
Discover the best hotels in Rhodope Region, East Macedonia and Thrace including King Maron Wellness Beach Hotel, Anatolia Hotel, Hotel Fanari, Ismaros Hotel, Chris & Eve Mansion Hotel, Achillio Hotel Komotini, Roxani Country House Resort, Orpheus Hotel, Olympos Hotel, Rodopi Hotel. 1. King Maron Wellness Beach Hotel. Platanitis 69400 Greece.
5 hotels in Chocerady: Best hotel deals for 2023
Komorni Hradek 277, Chocerady 257 24 Czech Republic. Hotel opened its doors in June 2006. Hotel is not only suitable for conferences, seminars and corporate events, but is also a place suitable for individual visits. Order our weekend (the hotel is an excellent base for trips into and around Prague) or a romantic weekend or a favorite getaway for families with young children. Cyclists will appreciate a choice of several cycling routes, proximity to the river canoeists Sazava shooters Vraz nearby shooting range, possibility of fishermen fishing in the nearby pond.
The 5 best hotels in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Kalyves Polygyrou, Halkidiki Region, Central Macedonia including Kalives Resort, Olea Mare, KalyBay, Haus Eleonas, Santa Catalina. If your idea of a good holiday is peace and quiet, good beach and friendly, dedicated staff in a nice surrounding, this may be a perfect place. The hotel is more than one would expect from 3 star: clean, spotless rooms with balconies, fine and plenty of food, Mediteranian, Greek but other choices, too, freshly made on the premises, in the hotel's kitchen, variety of fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and sea food, even a lovely birthday cake a family ordered and generously shared with us all!Garden is well mentained with apple trees, olives and roses, swimming pool with sun beds and umbrellas with enough shades. But the best of all is the dedicated, kind and helpful staff that would do absolutely everything possible to make your stay pleasant and enjoyable. The only disadvantege may be location, for families with children, as if you like the beach (lovely, sandy, blue flag, showers but no toilet, to my knowledge) you need to cross a rather busy road at rush hour. Everything else is perfect and in my opinion reasonably priced. So, you may see me again, Kalives Resort! P.s. there is plenty to do/visit but you need public transport (not bad at all) or a car, to see some of interesting surroundings, from Thessaliniki (second largest city) to other near by towns, villages, mountains, other beaches etc.
10 hotels in Kenora District: Best hotel deals for 2023
585 Government Street Box 721, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z4 Canada. Enjoy Excellent Service Beyond Other Hotels in Dryden Escape to beautiful Ontario and enjoy a relaxing vacation at the 100% Nonsmoking/Pet Free Holiday Inn Express Hotel - Dryden, Ontario. Our hotel's location is convenient to the Dryden Regional Airport (YHD) and the Trans-Canada Highway. From the many area parks to Dryden Ski Hill, you'll find a variety of attractions surrounding our hotel. Dryden's official mascot, Max the Moose, greets you at the Dryden Information Centre. You can cheer for the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena or tour the Dryden & District Museum, 1.5 km from our hotel. Dryden also has numerous outdoor attractions year-round, from canoeing and hiking to skiing and snowmobiling. We're also convenient to numerous businesses, such as Domtar Mill and Woodlands Operations, the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire Center, Dryden Regional Health Centre and the provincial court and government system in downtown Dryden.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Saphli, Chumphon Province
Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Saphli, Nana Beach Resort is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its family-friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Nana Beach Resort makes it easy to enjoy the best of Saphli. Guest rooms offer a refrigerator, air conditioning, and a desk, and Nana Beach Resort makes getting online easy as free wifi is available. You can also take advantage of some of the amenities offered by the small hotel, including a 24 hour front desk, a sun terrace, and currency exchange. In addition, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out The Curry Shack, one of the pubs that can be found in Saphli, which is a short distance from Nana Beach Resort. Nana Beach Resort is sure to make your visit to Saphli one worth remembering.
Argolis Region Hotels | Places to Stay in Argolis Region
Discover the best hotels in Argolis Region, Peloponnese including Hotel Christina, Amalia Hotel, Pension Dafni, Barcelo Hydra Beach Resort, Perivoli Country Hotel & Retreat, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, Leto Nuevo Hotel Nafplion, Anthemion Suites & Villas, Aks Hinitsa Bay, Anemos Rooms & Apartments. 1. Hotel Christina. 8...
Top 10 hotels in Laconia Region, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Likinia Hotel, Limeni Village Hotel, Porto Vitilo Boutique Hotel, Mystras Grand Palace Resort & Spa, Malvasia Traditional Hotel, Alas Resort & Spa, Studios Maniati, Pantheon City Hotel, Kinsterna Hotel, Ilaeira Mountain Resort. 1. Likinia Hotel. Castle of Monemvasia, Monemvasia, Monemvasia Municipality...
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Kariotes, Lefkada, Ionian Islands
Discover the best hotels in Kariotes, Lefkada, Ionian Islands including Olga Lounge Hotel, Anesis Village Studios and Apartments, Olga Lounge Hotel, Artemis Pension, Petrouda's Apartments, Meraklis Rooms, Anesis Village Studios and Apartments. 1. Olga Lounge Hotel. Kariotes 311 00 Greece. Excellent. 90%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
