Discover the best hotels in Kalyves Polygyrou, Halkidiki Region, Central Macedonia including Kalives Resort, Olea Mare, KalyBay, Haus Eleonas, Santa Catalina. If your idea of a good holiday is peace and quiet, good beach and friendly, dedicated staff in a nice surrounding, this may be a perfect place. The hotel is more than one would expect from 3 star: clean, spotless rooms with balconies, fine and plenty of food, Mediteranian, Greek but other choices, too, freshly made on the premises, in the hotel's kitchen, variety of fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and sea food, even a lovely birthday cake a family ordered and generously shared with us all!Garden is well mentained with apple trees, olives and roses, swimming pool with sun beds and umbrellas with enough shades. But the best of all is the dedicated, kind and helpful staff that would do absolutely everything possible to make your stay pleasant and enjoyable. The only disadvantege may be location, for families with children, as if you like the beach (lovely, sandy, blue flag, showers but no toilet, to my knowledge) you need to cross a rather busy road at rush hour. Everything else is perfect and in my opinion reasonably priced. So, you may see me again, Kalives Resort! P.s. there is plenty to do/visit but you need public transport (not bad at all) or a car, to see some of interesting surroundings, from Thessaliniki (second largest city) to other near by towns, villages, mountains, other beaches etc.

