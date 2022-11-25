Read full article on original website
6 hotels in Kobyla Gora: Best hotel deals for 2023
Excellent small hotel in rural Poland. Squeaky clean rooms, wonderful local food and nicest ever family run place. Stunning area adds to the fantastic experience. If anyone is into active holiday in a special place this is it.
Beilen Hotels | Places to Stay in Beilen
Discover the best hotels in Beilen, Drenthe Province including Camping Vorrelveen, B&B Cycle Walkabout, B&B De Sfeerhoeve, B&B Beatrix, Ingerichte De Waard Tent, Toercaravan, Mini-Camping Terhorst, Altynghe, Short Stay Midden Drenthe. 1. Camping Vorrelveen. Vorrelveen 10, 9411 VP Beilen The Netherlands. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Pakwach Hotels | Places to Stay in Pakwach
Discover the best hotels in Pakwach, Northern Region including Tangi Safari Lodge, Kalalo Cottage Inn, Fort Murchison Lodge, Tangi Safari Lodge, Heritage Safari Lodge, Mama Washindi Lodge, Global Village Guesthouse, Leosim Hotel. 1. Tangi Safari Lodge. Bwana Tembo Road, Pakwach Uganda. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
5 hotels in Chocerady: Best hotel deals for 2023
Komorni Hradek 277, Chocerady 257 24 Czech Republic. Hotel opened its doors in June 2006. Hotel is not only suitable for conferences, seminars and corporate events, but is also a place suitable for individual visits. Order our weekend (the hotel is an excellent base for trips into and around Prague) or a romantic weekend or a favorite getaway for families with young children. Cyclists will appreciate a choice of several cycling routes, proximity to the river canoeists Sazava shooters Vraz nearby shooting range, possibility of fishermen fishing in the nearby pond.
Leisi Hotels | Places to Stay in Leisi
Discover the best hotels in Leisi, Saare County including Willa Inga, Oitme Holiday House, Kuus Tuba, Valja Tourist Farm, Ansu Guest House, Oja Camping. We enjoyed the stay in this B&B. Arrived late and got instructions by phone - how to get keys and where is our room and toilets, showers etc. Everything was clean and comfortable. Proper breakfast. There is free small adventure train close to the Willa Inga, I used it instead of doing morning gymnastics. Walking in surroundings in sunny morning seemed to have healing effect.
Nymfaio Hotels | Places to Stay in Nymfaio
Discover the best hotels in Nymfaio, Florina Region, West Macedonia including Guesthouse Enterne, Manis Hotel, La Galba, Argyro Guesthouse, Linouria, Guesthouse Enterne. The place and people are very welcoming, the service is excellent all way round, from rooms comfort to breakfast that caters for all tastes to caring for customers' needs. The place is warm, not just literally but in its welcome. Highly recommended.
Mielno Hotels | Places to Stay in Mielno
Discover the best hotels in Mielno, Western Pomerania Province, Western Poland including Hotel Emocja SPA, Hotel Medical SPA Unitral, Royal Park Hotel & Spa, Baltivia, Willa Alexander Resort & SPA, Meduza Hotel Restauracja, Molo Park Aparthotel, Villa Mariner, Mielno Holiday Apartments, Villa Stella SPA. 1. Hotel Emocja SPA. ul. 6...
Binh Duong Province Hotels | Places to Stay in Binh Duong Province
Discover the best hotels in Binh Duong Province including An Lam Retreats Saigon River, Becamex Hotel Thu Dau Mot, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong, The Mira Hotel, Becamex Hotel New City, Citadines Central Binh Duong, Phuong Nam Resort, New Hotel & Apartment, Hoang Yen Hotel, Hotel Hoang Ngoc. 1....
The 6 best hotels in Igarata, Brazil
Rodovia Dom Pedro I Km 29 Bairro Agua Branca, Igarata, State of Sao Paulo 12350-000 Brazil. Amazing place, good service and nice staff! I would indicate to rest, relax, have good massage and enjoy the time. The food is well balanced and the service is good. A pleasant place specially if you want to get away from the routine.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Rhodope Region
Discover the best hotels in Rhodope Region, East Macedonia and Thrace including King Maron Wellness Beach Hotel, Anatolia Hotel, Hotel Fanari, Ismaros Hotel, Chris & Eve Mansion Hotel, Achillio Hotel Komotini, Roxani Country House Resort, Orpheus Hotel, Olympos Hotel, Rodopi Hotel. 1. King Maron Wellness Beach Hotel. Platanitis 69400 Greece.
Top 5 hotels in Aguas da Prata, Brazil
Estrada Municipal Helio Bertolucci 530, Aguas da Prata, State of Sao Paulo 13890-000 Brazil. Rodovia Adhemar de Barros km 239 Fonte Paiol, Aguas da Prata, State of Sao Paulo 13890-000 Brazil. Estrada Municipal Helio Bertolucci 530, Aguas da Prata, State of Sao Paulo 13890-000 Brazil. Rua Helena F Brandao 94...
The 6 best hotels in Alasehir, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Alasehir, Manisa Province including Hotel La Bella, Can Deluxe Hotel, Dumlular Hotel, Sahin Otel, Pia Hotel, Camlibel Holiday. Yeni Mahalle Süleyman Demirel Bulvarı No:376, Alasehir 45600 Turkey. Excellent. 55%. Good. 30%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 5%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 20...
10 hotels in Kenora District: Best hotel deals for 2023
585 Government Street Box 721, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z4 Canada. Enjoy Excellent Service Beyond Other Hotels in Dryden Escape to beautiful Ontario and enjoy a relaxing vacation at the 100% Nonsmoking/Pet Free Holiday Inn Express Hotel - Dryden, Ontario. Our hotel's location is convenient to the Dryden Regional Airport (YHD) and the Trans-Canada Highway. From the many area parks to Dryden Ski Hill, you'll find a variety of attractions surrounding our hotel. Dryden's official mascot, Max the Moose, greets you at the Dryden Information Centre. You can cheer for the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena or tour the Dryden & District Museum, 1.5 km from our hotel. Dryden also has numerous outdoor attractions year-round, from canoeing and hiking to skiing and snowmobiling. We're also convenient to numerous businesses, such as Domtar Mill and Woodlands Operations, the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire Center, Dryden Regional Health Centre and the provincial court and government system in downtown Dryden.
Akhaltsikhe Hotels | Places to Stay in Akhaltsikhe
Discover the best hotels in Akhaltsikhe, Samtskhe-Javakheti Region including Tourist, Hotel Lotus, Hotel Grand Palace, Guest House Akhaltsikhe, Guest-House Mimino, Olimpo Guest House, Hotel Shin, New Grand Hotel, Hotel Beni, Gino Wellness Rabath Hotel and Spa. 1. Tourist. King Parnavaz Street 29, Akhaltsikhe 0721 Georgia. Excellent. 61%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory.
Kananaskis Country Hotels | Places to Stay in Kananaskis Country
Discover the best hotels in Kananaskis Country, Alberta including Blackstone Mountain Lodge by CLIQUE, The Malcolm Hotel, Falcon Crest Lodge by CLIQUE, Coast Canmore Hotel & Conference Centre, Super 8 by Wyndham Canmore, Pocaterra Inn & Waterslide, Lady Macdonald Country Inn, Canmore Downtown Hostel, Copperstone Resort, A Bear and Bison Canadian Country Inn.
6 hotels in Gondomar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Gondomar, Province of Pontevedra, Galicia including Augadoce, A Lonquexa Do Ganan, Hotel Cristaleiro, Pazo Da Escola, Hostal Paz, Casa Bravo. Desde la llegada el trato fue muy amable por parte de Bea, la habitación estaba impecable, si hubiese algo para mejorarla sería que la habitación dispusiera de una pequeña nevera, por lo demás de 10. El desayuno genial zumo de naranja, café, leche, mermeladas, tomate, aceite ... tostadas de pan de nueces y pasas casero buenísimo así como el bizcocho, se nota que es un negocio familiar bien atendido por Bea y su hermano con el que apenas coincidimos. Enhorabuena por el trato y el mimo hacia nosotros.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Saphli, Chumphon Province
Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Saphli, Nana Beach Resort is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its family-friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Nana Beach Resort makes it easy to enjoy the best of Saphli. Guest rooms offer a refrigerator, air conditioning, and a desk, and Nana Beach Resort makes getting online easy as free wifi is available. You can also take advantage of some of the amenities offered by the small hotel, including a 24 hour front desk, a sun terrace, and currency exchange. In addition, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out The Curry Shack, one of the pubs that can be found in Saphli, which is a short distance from Nana Beach Resort. Nana Beach Resort is sure to make your visit to Saphli one worth remembering.
9 Top-Rated Hotels in Kato Korakiana, Corfu, Ionian Islands
The property is in the Village of Kato Korikanio.It lies almost exactly between the border of Ipsos and Dassia .The property is excellent .We had Top floor apartment.This had bedroom, kitchen /eating area separate bathroom and shower,with cubicle. two balconies both covered.Property cleaned almost every day,fresh towels ,toilet rolls.It has a good garden,parking places if required.If you don't have a car it can be some walk.about 25mins to Ipsos beach and Half an hour to Dassia beach. There are five restaurants within a 20 minute walk, 2 supermarkets within 10 minute walk.The bus stop to Corfu town is 20 minutes almost all downhill. The buses are Blue city bus you can get a 5.50 euro day tickets and you can travel on any city bus.excellent accomodation.The owners are friendly and offer suggestions and will even drive you to bus stop or into Ispos.Alittle gem.
Kallaste Hotels | Places to Stay in Kallaste
Enjoy cosy home-style accommodation at Peipsi Lake House on the shores of Lake Peipus - just 100 metres from the water! The peaceful surroundings make it the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life. Offering accommodation in four separate bedrooms, Peipsi Lake House is the ideal place for families and fishing enthusiasts!
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Haademeeste, Parnu County
Discover the best hotels in Haademeeste, Parnu County including Suurkivi Nature Escape, Rannakodu Puhkekula, Ikla Hostel, Oravapesa Guesthouse, Goodwin Guest House. Suurkivi Nature Escape is located in Häädemeeste, a beautiful 20 acres of untouched coastal meadow with full of singing birds. Suurkivi Nature Escape is a rural gem with basic facilities, but what we do have is space! If you are looking for something a little more commercial this may not be for you, it’s a wild campsite with thrills.
