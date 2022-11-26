ASU Football: Season ends in 38-35 Territorial Cup loss to Arizona, state of program’s future uncertain

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Kenny Dillingham to become next ASU head football coach, per reports
TEMPE - Oregon offensive coordinator and Arizona-native Kenny Dillingham will be the next Arizona State University head football coach, per multiple reports. Dillingham worked as an assistant under Todd Graham in 2014 for ASU, before making stops at the Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and most recently Oregon. He has long-running roots in the Phoenix metro area as well. Prior to attending and graduating from Arizona State, Dillingham played football at local Chaparral High School in Scottsdale in the mid-2000s.
arizonasports.com
Report: Arizona State hires Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as head football coach
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is working to finalize a deal on Saturday to become the head football coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. A player at Chaparral High School, Dillingham became an assistant coach there as a senior after tearing his ACL...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arizona State coaching rumors: Former SEC assistant emerges as likely next head coach for Sun Devils
Arizona State is among the college football teams in the midst of a head coaching search and the Sun Devils’ top candidate is former Auburn offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. The report also states that a deal...
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Game Thread and staff predictions for Territorial Cup at Arizona
Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State at Arizona. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Arizona. Please keep it civil, folks.
Scottsdale, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Millennium High School football team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on November 25, 2022, 17:45:00. The Marana High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Phoenix, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KTAR.com
Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU taking reservations for April opening
PHOENIX — The $125 million Omni Tempe Hotel at Arizona State University is accepting reservations for stays after it opens in the spring. The 16-floor building at Mill Avenue and University Drive will feature 330 guest rooms, including 11 suites, four dining outlets and the “largest, continuous ballroom in Tempe, at over 15,000 square feet,” according to a press release.
Queen Creek, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mountain Pointe High School football team will have a game with Casteel High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
KGUN 9
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland
PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The race was about Kari, and that was fine with us’: Hobbs team details victorious strategy
Hobbs is seen as a moderate and disciplined candidate with experience to lead the Grand Canyon State and without threatening to undo its success. In a swanky room at Phoenix Country Club, Democrat Katie Hobbs mingled one-on-one with some of Arizona’s prominent Republican businesspeople and donors. She stayed beyond...
KGUN 9
Valley couple to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
MESA, AZ — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago; it all started with icicle lights on the front of their house and each year the couple added more to their display. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
Comments / 0