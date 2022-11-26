Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Ferris State, Grand Valley set for rematch in DII quarterfinal
Grand Valley State and Ferris State both survived and advanced in the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday. Next up: A rivalry rematch in the quarterfinals. The Lakers (12-0) and Bulldogs (11-1) will square off next weekend in Allendale with a spot in the national semifinals on the line. Getting...
Detroit News
WMU fires football coach Tim Lester 10 months after giving him extension
Tim Lester is out as Western Michigan University's football coach. Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae announced the change Monday morning, two days after the Broncos beat Toledo in the regular-season finale to finish 5-7. The decision comes just 10 months after Bartholomae gave Lester a two-year contact extension that was to run through the 2025 season.
Detroit News
Western Michigan men's soccer falls to Portland in Sweet 16
Western Michigan's men's soccer NCAA run ended Saturday night when it was defeated by Portland, 1-0, in a Sweet 16 game in Portland, Oregon. Delentz Pierre scored the goal for Portland (15-2-3) in the 59th minute. Hunter Morse made seven saves for Western (16-3-2).
Comments / 0