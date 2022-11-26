ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

WMU fires football coach Tim Lester 10 months after giving him extension

Tim Lester is out as Western Michigan University's football coach. Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae announced the change Monday morning, two days after the Broncos beat Toledo in the regular-season finale to finish 5-7. The decision comes just 10 months after Bartholomae gave Lester a two-year contact extension that was to run through the 2025 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Western Michigan men's soccer falls to Portland in Sweet 16

Western Michigan's men's soccer NCAA run ended Saturday night when it was defeated by Portland, 1-0, in a Sweet 16 game in Portland, Oregon. Delentz Pierre scored the goal for Portland (15-2-3) in the 59th minute. Hunter Morse made seven saves for Western (16-3-2).
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy