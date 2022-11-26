ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Regional Final=

Class 4M=

Region 1=

Apopka 30, Lake Mary 23

Region 2=

Ocoee 43, East Lake 19

Region 3=

Palm Beach Central 14, Palm Beach Gardens 10

Region 4=

Christopher Columbus Catholic 31, Doral Academy Charter 3

Class 4S=

Region 1=

Buchholz 21, Bartram Trail 20

Region 2=

Lakeland 41, Lake Minneola 6

Region 3=

Kissimmee Osceola 31, Vero Beach 7

Region 4=

Venice 35, Sarasota Riverview 15

Class 3M=

Region 2=

Jesuit 31, Largo 0

Region 3=

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blanche Ely 7

Region 4=

Homestead 33, Miramar 13

Class 3S=

Region 1=

Columbia 20, Choctawhatchee 14, OT

Region 2=

Lake Wales 26, Zephyrhills 9

Region 3=

Mainland 45, Jensen Beach 10

Region 4=

Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 14, Eagles Naples FL 7

Class 2M=

Region 1=

Bolles School 21, Raines 14

Region 2=

Lakewood 63, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 42

Region 3=

Plantation American Heritage 31, Cardinal Gibbons 20

Region 4=

Miami Central 34, Miami Norland 20

Class 2S=

Region 1=

Florida 38, Suwannee 13

Region 2=

Bradford 28, Baker County 17

Region 3=

Cocoa 35, South Sumter 7

Region 4=

Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 39, Frostproof 21

Class 1M=

Region 1=

University Christian 36, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 27

Region 2=

Clearwater Central Catholic 21, Carrollwood Day 11

Region 3=

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 16

Region 4=

True North 58, Palmer Trinity 37

Class 1R=

Quadrant 1=

Northview 42, Chipley 6

Quadrant 2=

Blountstown 49, Sneads 14

Quadrant 3=

Union County 41, Lafayette 6

Quadrant 4=

Hawthorne 21, Pahokee 20

Class 1S=

Region 1=

Munroe Day 40, North Florida Christian 35

Region 2=

Ocala Trinity Catholic 48, P.K. Yonge 7

Region 3=

John Carroll Catholic 14, Lakeland Christian 7

Region 4=

Lions First Baptist Naples FL 49, Moore Haven 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

