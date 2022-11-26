Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
OSSAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class 6A-I=
Bixby 28, Jenks 14
Owasso 50, Union 47, 6OT
Class 6A-II=
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20
Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28
Class 4A=
Cushing 56, Elk City 14
Wagoner 30, Poteau 0
Class 3A=
Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20
Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35
Quarterfinal=
Class 2A=
Jones 27, Kiefer 19
Millwood 49, Sequoyah-Claremore 30
Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35
Washington 47, Idabel 6
Class A=
Colcord 48, Ringling 6
Fairview 27, Stroud 21
Gore 69, Crescent 13
Hominy 46, Hooker 13
Class B=
Laverne 30, Weleetka 26
Oklahoma Bible 46, Dewar 3
Seiling 46, Wetumka 0
Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26
Semifinal=
Class C=
Tipton 64, Timberlake 32
Waynoka 50, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
