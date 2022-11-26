ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OSSAA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class 6A-I=

Bixby 28, Jenks 14

Owasso 50, Union 47, 6OT

Class 6A-II=

Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20

Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28

Class 4A=

Cushing 56, Elk City 14

Wagoner 30, Poteau 0

Class 3A=

Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20

Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35

Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

Jones 27, Kiefer 19

Millwood 49, Sequoyah-Claremore 30

Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35

Washington 47, Idabel 6

Class A=

Colcord 48, Ringling 6

Fairview 27, Stroud 21

Gore 69, Crescent 13

Hominy 46, Hooker 13

Class B=

Laverne 30, Weleetka 26

Oklahoma Bible 46, Dewar 3

Seiling 46, Wetumka 0

Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26

Semifinal=

Class C=

Tipton 64, Timberlake 32

Waynoka 50, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

