Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Final Four=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24
Division II=
Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon 20
Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49
Division III=
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Division V=
Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0
Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
