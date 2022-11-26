ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49

Division III=

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12

Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Division V=

Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 29, 2022

The favorites remain alive in the state playoffs. The six top-ranked teams in the TribLive HSSN state football rankings all won their games last week and advance to this weekend’s PIAA semifinals. Wyomissing had the closest call among the six with a two-point win in Class 3A. There are...
The Associated Press

Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Bellarmine, which defeated Louisville 67-66 it its season opener on Nov. 9, wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. “That’s a hard game to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had guys cramping up (in the locker room). ... We worked three days (on) how we finish off the game. ... We went to our grind it stuff (in the second half), which we had worked and in some games, you’ve got to do it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Larson’s 17 help Charleston defeat Old Dominion 75-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Larson had 17 points in Charleston’s 75-60 victory against Old Dominion on Tuesday night. Larson added seven assists and three steals for the Cougars (7-1). Dalton Bolon scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Reyne Smith recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

