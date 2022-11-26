ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Recipients of city funds to fight hate crimes remain a mystery

Following a spate of high-profile hate crimes during the pandemic, City Hall announced it would dole out $1 million to groups that could help spread love — but since then has divulged nothing about where the money went or who received it. In 2021, the Office for the Prevention...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Beloved historic church may leave East Village

In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flashbak

Life At Broad Channel New York As The Money Moved in – 1915

In 1898, Broad Channel Island in Jamaica Bay became part of the New York City borough of Queens. Things soon changed for the island’s small community of fishermen when in 1915, the city leased the officially named Broad Channel Island to Pierre Noel, who subleased it to the Broad Channel Corporation, which he ran. The company made 10-year subleases to private individuals for the development of summer bungalows and houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy