Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 ToddlersAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
bkreader.com
Not Us: Medgar Evers College Prep. Pushes Back Against ‘Misleading’ Report on School Performance, Safety
Faculty, students and parents are pushing back against a recently published article in Gothamist which recounts a drop in math scores at Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights. The article, which also makes note of safety issues and overcrowding concerns, has left the school community confused and upset,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Computer science classes have an equity issue. Some NYC educators are trying to change that.
Computer science teacher Shanua Newton-Rodriguez is hoping to lead by example. A woman of color who grew up in the Bronx, she wants to see more students who look like her learning Java, Python, web design or other coding skills. But for many students in the nation’s largest school system...
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Recipients of city funds to fight hate crimes remain a mystery
Following a spate of high-profile hate crimes during the pandemic, City Hall announced it would dole out $1 million to groups that could help spread love — but since then has divulged nothing about where the money went or who received it. In 2021, the Office for the Prevention...
Mayor Adams joining the Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism in Greece
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a number of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams left for Athens, Greece, to participate in the Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism. PIX11’s Amy Yensi has more on this story in the video player.
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
pix11.com
Inspired by his Taino roots, Michael Dorta pens fictional books based on Puerto Rican history
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Michael Dorta grew up in Brooklyn but was inspired to learn more about his Taino roots. Now, he’s sharing that rich history with anyone who will listen. Dorta wrote a fictional book series based on non-fictional Puerto Rican history. He joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the books and more.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
Up Close: How to rid NYC of crime; what's next in Washington after the midterm elections
Up Close: Bill Ritter discusses the fear of crime in NYC with the NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. We also hear from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what she thinks could be next in Washington.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
Filipino Food Culture Is Getting Popularity Among NYC Restaurants But Many Chefs Are Finding It Complicated
Renee Dizon has no intention of establishing the Filipino way of life in Queens. But that is what it has evolved into three decades after she and her husband opened a small diner in Woodside. Renee's Kitchenette & Grill existed before Jeepney and Maharlika, before Lumpia Shack and Instagram-famous Ube pastries.
Flashbak
Life At Broad Channel New York As The Money Moved in – 1915
In 1898, Broad Channel Island in Jamaica Bay became part of the New York City borough of Queens. Things soon changed for the island’s small community of fishermen when in 1915, the city leased the officially named Broad Channel Island to Pierre Noel, who subleased it to the Broad Channel Corporation, which he ran. The company made 10-year subleases to private individuals for the development of summer bungalows and houses.
Rev. Al Sharpton's annual Thanksgiving celebration returns in-person for first time since pandemic
Thursday's celebration marked the first time since the pandemic that an in-person Thanksgiving meal was served at National Action Network's House of Justice.
NYC Christmas Lights: DiMartino house celebrates 20 years of ‘Lights for Life’ (45 photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
City Council set to pass bill outlawing criminal background checks on prospective housing tenants
The Fair Chance for Housing Act would ban the screenings, even for those convicted of murder or other serious crimes.
