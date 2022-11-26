Dodgers Prospects: Emmet Sheehan Listed as One of Ten ‘Prospects Scouts Liked Most’ in Arizona Fall League

Read full article on original website
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Can Get Cody Bellinger ‘Back On Track’
The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger last week to make him a free agent after another subpar season. The team also opted not to tender contracts to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams. Bellinger was set to go through the arbitration process for the fourth and final time in...
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers Not Seen As Frontrunners to Sign Free Agent Pitcher
The Dodgers are one of several teams interested in Kodai Senga, the 29-year-old pitcher from Gamagori, Japan, who is coming to MLB after 11 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga posted a 1.89 ERA in 148 innings in 2022 and has a career 2.42 ERA in his 11 seasons. MLB...
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts In Favor Of Pitch Clock & And Ban On Shifts
The 2023 season is set to bring more changes to MLB as three new rules will be implemented after the joint competition committee approved them last month. After experimenting with it at the Minor League levels in recent seasons, a pitch clock is coming to the Majors. Defensive shifts for infielders will also be banned, and larger bases will be used.
Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Continues to Be Strongly Linked to Phillies
While the Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books, it doesn’t directly correlate with bringing Trea Turner back to the Dodgers. The Dodgers can still possibly look to add Aaron Judge, but with the departures of Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson the team also needs to find replacements in their respective positions which only furthers the notion of Turner leaving.
Chicago White Sox bolster rotation with Mike Clevinger signing
The Chicago White Sox agreed to a deal with San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger in MLB free agency, pending a physical, according to a Sunday afternoon tweet from the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal. Terms of the deal have not yet been released. Chicago has yet to announce...
Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing All-Star pitcher to add to 2023 starting rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of the best MLB rotations in 2023 when the season begins. However, it
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season
After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman On Payroll Mindset
The Dodgers have cleared many names creating over $100 million in cap space for the team to utilize. The front office has never been afraid to make huge moves during the off-season and signs are pointing toward another blockbuster move on the horizon. The reality of team sports comes down...
Austin Barnes: Tyler Anderson Signing With Angels Is Bittersweet For Dodgers
Tyler Anderson was one of two Los Angeles Dodgers players extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. While he was considered a candidate to accept the one-year contract, the left-hander declined it in favor of signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson revealed he...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: 11 Teams Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Outfielder
Although the window hasn’t officially closed for a Cody Bellinger return to the Dodgers, it’s looking more likely each day that Bellinger will find a new home in 2023. The struggles mounted all season long finally got to a tipping point for the Dodger who are no longer to be patient with the struggling hitter, but 11 other teams are ready to take the chance on the former MVP.
