Dodgers Prospects: Emmet Sheehan Listed as One of Ten ‘Prospects Scouts Liked Most’ in Arizona Fall League

The Los Angeles Rams have had a very difficult season in 2022, and there it at least some speculation that it could cause coach Sean McVay to once again consider his future. The Rams lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to fall to 3-8 on the season, and the losing raises questions about whether McVay will be able to handle what could be a difficult few seasons to come for the organization. One coach that knows McVay and his thinking anonymously told Armando Salguero of Outkick that he fully expects the Rams coach to at least think about stepping away.

16 HOURS AGO