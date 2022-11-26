Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
England saved in postcolonial grudge match by USA’s invisible striker
American TV viewers were treated to the pop-cultural equivalent of Gegenpressing in the leadup to Friday’s postcolonial grudge match between the USA and England: whenever a semblance of coherence materialised in Fox Sports’s preview of the match, it was quickly shut down. In the 10 minutes before kickoff, members of the Fox “team” asserted, variously, that “it all circles around Harry Kane” (does it?), that America is “used to being the biggest, the baddest, and the best in everything” (tell that to the tennis players of Europe or India’s cricketers), and that “you’re going to see this US team playing aggressively, stepping in the English players’ faces” (seems bookable). George Washington and the American Revolution scored a mention over footage of midfielders performing pre-match squats.
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
England vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match
England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to...
United States, Iran set for World Cup clash amid controversy
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from...
Gareth Bale adamant Wales are capable of shocking England in World Cup showdown
Gareth Bale insists Wales can upset England and provide another surprise in a World Cup of shock results.Wales must beat England for the first time since 1984 on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout phase.Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.It is a tall order for a Wales side who have won only once in 10 games, but Bale says they can draw on respective underdog victories for Japan, Morocco and Saudi...
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
NBC Sports
Wales vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Being dubbed as ‘The Battle of Britain’ this clash in the Group B finale between Wales and England has plenty on the line. There is no love lost between these bitter rivals. England know anything other than a four-goal or more defeat to Wales means they are in...
Today at the World Cup: England stumble, Wales wilt and hosts crash out
England once again failed to beat the United States in a World Cup on Friday as Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a goalless draw in their second Group B fixture.However, the path to the knockout stage is still clear for England after Wales suffered a damaging 2-0 loss to Iran and had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off.Wales must now beat England in their final group game to have any hope of avoiding an early elimination, a fate already suffered by hosts Qatar just two games into their World Cup campaign earlier in the day.Felix Sanchez’s side were beaten 3-1...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
kalkinemedia.com
Soccer-Rashford says criticism of England unwarranted
DOHA (Reuters) - England forward Marcus Rashford says criticism of the team's performance in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday is unjustified and that fans should withhold judgement until after their final group game against Wales. The Manchester United forward scored less than a minute after coming...
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: England player ratings vs. USA as Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling struggle in goalless draw
England remain top of Group B, their fate entirely in their hands, but some of the buoyancy that greeted their opening win has been lost after a 0-0 draw with the USA where Gareth Southgate's side were at best only the equal of their opponents. Mason Mount and Harry Kane spurned what few chances came the Three Lions' way whilst Harry Maguire and John Stones were far busier than they might have hoped. Here is how we rated the individual performers at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash
Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar.The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.Seven European countries, including the two home nations, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.I want to show support and I was delighted to see that the German minister who attended a recent match has worn it, I think it is...
UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria
LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
'Grateful to have crossed paths on football's biggest stage': USMNT star Yunus Musah swaps shirts with his old Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka after starring in the 0-0 tie with England
He said it was going to be a special game before kickoff and after a staring role in an important result for USMNT, Yunus Musah made time to return his roots. Musah was once on Arsenal's books as a youth player, where he was a teammate of England Bukayo Saka.
