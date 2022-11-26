Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops routs Florida 84-55 in final game of Phil Knight Legacy
The West Virginia men’s basketball team completed its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, dominating the Florida Gators in a 84-55 blowout victory at Chiles Center. The Mountaineers (5-1) dominated nearly every category in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy...
Daily Athenaeum
Anderson and WVU football take win over Oklahoma State in season finale
West Virginia football faced off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in its season finale on Saturday and after two touchdowns from Jaylen Anderson, the Mountaineers took a 24-19 win over the Cowboys for their first victory since 2014. The freshman running back led West Virginia (5-7) to a win on...
