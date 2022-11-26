Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Jabari Smith Slams “Disrespectful” Trae Young And Dejounte Murray
The 19-year-old said the win was the perfect way to respond to the duo's antics.
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. savagely troll Trae Young after comeback win vs. Hawks
The Houston Rockets haven’t been a very good team to start the 2022-23 season, despite being led by the solid backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The Rockets entered their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with the worst record in the league at 3-14, which is why their eventual victory over them was such a shock.
peachtreehoops.com
Hawks suffer 128-122 road loss to Rockets despite big nights from Young and Murray
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets battled on Friday night, with the Hawks looking for a victory on the road. Atlanta was unable to get the win however, getting blasted on the glass in a 128-122 defeat. The Rockets got out to a hot start, outscoring the Hawks 38-33 in...
Video Shows Skunk In Stands At Bucs-Browns Game
A viral video shared on social media showed a loose skunk in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Yardbarker
Rockets Win vs. Hawks 'Could Be' a Defining Win, Says Coach Stephen Silas
The Houston Rockets (4-14) currently have the worst record in the league. But the talent and potential of the team have hardly been in question. Luckily, Friday's thrilling 128-122 win over the Atlanta Hawks - and the team are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference - showed that the budding talent on one of the league's youngest teams is capable of producing wins even when faced with adversity.
ACC-SEC Challenge replacing ACC-Big Ten Challenge in 2023
If you’re a fan of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge, make sure you enjoy every bit of it this year. That’s because beginning in 2023-24, the annual event will be replaced by the ACC-SEC Challenge. The event also is replacing the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Although the ACC-Big Ten...
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
Comments / 0