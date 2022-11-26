ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Rockets Win vs. Hawks 'Could Be' a Defining Win, Says Coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets (4-14) currently have the worst record in the league. But the talent and potential of the team have hardly been in question. Luckily, Friday's thrilling 128-122 win over the Atlanta Hawks - and the team are seen as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference - showed that the budding talent on one of the league's youngest teams is capable of producing wins even when faced with adversity.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
PORTLAND, OR

