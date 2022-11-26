Read full article on original website
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)
Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
‘The Regional’ set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry’s ‘The Regional’ has sat dormant for 17 months at The Square in West Palm Beach (formally called CityPlace). And this Thursday, she and her partner are ready to reopen the restaurant after closing because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Odd Findings in Palm Beach, Florida – Not Just Another Zip Code
What do you know about this number: 33480? Not a whole lot if you’re not jet-setting from one coast to the other. However, Palm Beach Florida is ranked as one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. What does this mean to my family and me?...
5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach
Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
REMINDER: School Resumes Across Palm Beach County On Monday
BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County resume bright and early Monday morning. That means after a week of public schools being closed, and several days of private schools being closed, school zone speeding will again be enforced. […]
A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million
8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WPBF 25 Information: NYU Langone Brings New Companies to West Palm Seaside
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health recently added new services in Palm Beach County, Florida. The growing multispecialty team at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach now offers orthopedic and women’s health services. In addition, a new social worker with the medical weight loss program is available to help support the emotional needs of patients.
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR
THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
One of The Most Beautiful Lakefront Mansions in Palm Beach Florida back on The Market for $78.5 Million
1350 N Lake Way Home in Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 1350 N Lake Way, Palm Beach, Florida is a beautiful lakefront mansion was originally constructed in 2013 and billionaire former casino mogul Steve Wynn paid $49 million for this estate in December 2021. This Home in Palm Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1350 N Lake Way, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
Two killed, one critically injured when pickup crashes on Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Two men died and a woman sustained critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the south end of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Investigators say the driver, Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, of Lake Worth Beach and a passenger, Agapito Rivera, 32, of...
