Read full article on original website
Related
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
ffnews.com
FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
8 Call Center Management Best Practices, Strategies And More In 2022
Customer expectations are high, and how you attend to your customers’ needs will affect customer retention and business growth. So you need an effective call center management strategy. Forbes Advisor has compiled a list of eight best practices for effective call center management. We’ll show you the best practices...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022
A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
Hotels Magazine
Managing expectations with prearrival communications
The post-pandemic travel landscape has seen a victory for hotels in terms of incredible revenue numbers in most destination markets. Unfortunately, guest reviews and satisfaction levels haven’t kept pace, mostly due to the sudden swing back to full occupancy and the lack of variable labor to meet this giant uptick in service requirements.
takeitcool.com
Global Human Resource Management Market to be Driven by the Increasing Deployment of Cloud-based HRM Software in Enterprises in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Human Resource Management Market Size, Share, Value, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global human resource management market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, deployment models, and industry verticals, and major regions.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Benefits Of eLearning For Students
The Most Important Benefits Of eLearning For Students. Today’s learners want relevant, mobile, self-paced, and personalized content. This need is fulfilled with the online mode of learning; here, students can learn at their own comfort and requirement. Let’s have an analytical look at the advantages of online learning.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Benefits of Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace (According to Statistics)
Diversity and inclusion are some of the most popular topics of the 21st century, as more companies than ever recognise the role they play in forging an equal society. With businesses becoming more diverse, the UK has witnessed a 58% increase in D&I-centred roles, reflecting the increased interest in hiring a specialist.
geekwire.com
The psychological impact of layoffs: Tips for employees and leaders navigating job cuts
Wendy Turner-Williams thought she was on the verge of a promotion. Instead, the former chief data officer at Tableau got laid off. Turner-Williams is one of more than 57,000 tech workers dealing with the emotional and financial stress of being laid off over the past two months as hundreds of companies trim headcount amid a shaky economy.
salestechstar.com
XM Cyber Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Single View of Security Risks Across the Hybrid Environment in Real Time and Providing Customer Value
XM Cyber offers various use cases, including third-party risk management, vulnerability prioritization, business risk profiling and management, digital transformation, and proactive cyber defense. Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global breach and attack simulation market and, based on its findings, recognizes XM Cyber with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership...
salestechstar.com
HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy
HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this $1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The company’s new HCLSoftware brand...
cohaitungchi.com
The obvious (and not so obvious) benefits of online employee training
Interactive whiteboards were big news when they arrived on the training scene because they replaced the old chalk and duster as a key tool for teaching and learning. In the 21st century, the importance of online learning tools might just be making traditional classroom training a thing of the past.
cohaitungchi.com
Nutrition in Menopausal Women: A Narrative Review
Menopause is literally the ceasing of menstruation, but a broader definition includes “the permanent cessation of menstrual cycles following the loss of ovarian follicular activity” [1]. Climacteric is the transitional phase from the first signs of ovarian senescence until its complete installation. Among the various endocrine changes that characterize the progressive loss of ovarian function and ultimately lead to menopause, the most important is the decrease of circulating levels of ovarian steroids. The loss of luteal phase progesterone due to missed ovulation may cause menstrual irregularity and heavy menstrual bleeding in the late premenopausal years, while the subsequent decrease of estradiol levels due to follicular exhaustion is related to vasomotor symptoms, and the cause of urogenital atrophy, bone loss, and increased cardiovascular and metabolic risk [2,3]. Although menopause is a conspicuous event, the menopausal transition may span several years and the health impact of postmenopausal hypoestrogenism can extend for decades, even when symptoms are no longer present [4,5].
Empathy Is the Key to Improving Customer Experience — and Closing More Sales
Understanding the feelings, thoughts and experiences of another person is what empathy is all about — and the best CX programs use empathy to build better experiences for their customers. Here are three tips to get you started.
thebossmagazine.com
What Should Small Business Owners Know About GPOs?
Managing a business require excellent time management skills. Owners have to keep an eye on everything from employee satisfaction to customer engagement, but other details don’t have to get lost along the way. This article explains more about group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and the benefits they provide to small business owners.
marktechpost.com
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
HP, Aon, and Liberty Bank are piloting a new apprenticeship program to help fill the finance talent pipeline
Launched by the American Institute of CPAs and the U.S. Department of Labor, the program is for all career levels. There may be a talent shortage in accounting. But there’s also another big issue for CFOs to think about—finance and accounting professionals who need upskilling. The American Institute...
salestechstar.com
Intelligent Virtual Agents
IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Assistants) are AI-powered tools that can engage with a consumer and resolve his or her query like a human. Honestly, IVAs are ultra-sophisticated versions of a chatbot. They can understand the concern and respond using NLP without any need for extra programming. In a nutshell, IVAs are...
The Best Employees Want More Than Just Money. Here Are 6 Ways to Attract Them.
Decent pay is tablestakes. Six founders explain what actually keeps their top performers around.
Comments / 0