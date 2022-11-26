Menopause is literally the ceasing of menstruation, but a broader definition includes “the permanent cessation of menstrual cycles following the loss of ovarian follicular activity” [1]. Climacteric is the transitional phase from the first signs of ovarian senescence until its complete installation. Among the various endocrine changes that characterize the progressive loss of ovarian function and ultimately lead to menopause, the most important is the decrease of circulating levels of ovarian steroids. The loss of luteal phase progesterone due to missed ovulation may cause menstrual irregularity and heavy menstrual bleeding in the late premenopausal years, while the subsequent decrease of estradiol levels due to follicular exhaustion is related to vasomotor symptoms, and the cause of urogenital atrophy, bone loss, and increased cardiovascular and metabolic risk [2,3]. Although menopause is a conspicuous event, the menopausal transition may span several years and the health impact of postmenopausal hypoestrogenism can extend for decades, even when symptoms are no longer present [4,5].

