hogville.net
Hogs to host talented WR Andrew Armstrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has set an official visit to Arkansas for the Dec. 9 weekend. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he was transferring on Nov. 22 and almost immediately gained 17 offers. The Razorbacks offered him on Thanksgiving Day with Kenny Guiton the lead recruiter. Guiton has Armstrong excited to get to Arkansas and see what the Razorbacks have to offer.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 11-27-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk go over Missouri fallout, and potential Arkansas recruits Kirk has been talking with. They also look ahead to Arkansas’s bowl projections.
hogville.net
Arkansas Loses at Mizzou Again, 29-27
Arkansas winless streak in Columbia Missouri continued with 5-6 Missouri taking a 29-27 win over an uninspired group of Razorbacks. The loss dropped the Hogs to disappointing 6-6 on the season headed into a bowl game. After forcing a three and out Missouri scored on its first offensive possession of...
hogville.net
Missouri defeats Arkansas 29-27, now bowl eligible
Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.
hogville.net
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
hogville.net
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
hogville.net
Unbeaten Arkansas wins Paradise Jam title
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is leaving the U.S Virgin Islands undefeated, some hardware and a statement made. Chrissy Carr had 18 points, Erynn Barnum 17 and MaKayla Daniels added 13 and nabbed MVP honors as the Razorbacks whipped No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 Saturday night to win the Paradise Jam Reef Division in St. Thomas.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman speaks to the 29-27 loss to Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the 29-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the last game of the season, Head Coach Sam Pittman sits down with the media to address shortcomings and game notes. He also looks ahead to potential portal action and bowl season.
hogville.net
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
