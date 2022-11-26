Commentary: Cougars, Huskies can choose their own adventure at this year's Apple Cup

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State seniors Armani Marsh, Renard Bell miss Apple Cup
PULLMAN – Washington State’s two longest-tenured players watched the Apple Cup from the sideline. Standout nickel Armani Marsh and seventh-year slot receiver Renard Bell took part in senior night celebrations Saturday evening at Gesa Field, but didn’t suit up for the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Washington.
nbcrightnow.com
'It should scar them': Washington State surrenders 700 yards, Washington separates in second half for 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN – In the week leading up to the Apple Cup, many presumed this edition of the rivalry game would feature a high-powered Washington passing game versus a stout Washington State defense. The Huskies' offense showed up. WSU's defense never really did. No. 12 UW piled up a season-high...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: No. 12 Washington reclaims Apple Cup with 51-33 win over Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State played like it could ill-afford an empty possession. The Cougars couldn't if they wanted to keep pace with Washington on Saturday. The two rivals traded blows in the first half, but the Cougars couldn't keep up in the second, as the Huskies won 51-33 to reclaim the Apple Cup trophy at Gesa Field.
nbcrightnow.com
'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State captured an Apple Cup victory last year and marked the occasion with a wild celebration on the field at Husky Stadium. It was undoubtedly one of the most blissful moments for the Cougars in recent memory – a long-awaited outpouring of emotion after years of misery against their bitter rivals from the West Side .
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Washington passing attack led by Michael Penix Jr. proves to much for Washignton State
The Huskies’ quarterback – the most productive passer in the NCAA this season – dodged WSU rushers and picked apart the Cougars’ secondary. Penix showed off his accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, but he was at his most impressive on deep balls, of which there were many. From a clean pocket, Penix loaded up and tested the Cougars’ defensive backs with high-arcing passes to open receivers down the field. He connected on 10 passes that gained 15 or more yards, including completions of 75, 48, 47 and 41 yards. Penix finished 25 of 43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He contributed a 4-yard rushing TD on an option play and added a 30-yard run for a TD on a receiver-pass play. Penix did not take a sack.
nbcrightnow.com
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 12 Washington
Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) closes its regular season at home in frigid temperatures defending its Apple Cup trophy, looking to extend its three-game winning streak and seeking to improve its standing in the eyes of the bowl-selection committee. No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2) is riding a five-game spree and...
nbcrightnow.com
The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: Eastern Washington takes unfamiliar feeling into offseason with questions to answer after down year
Losing seasons are uncommon around the Eastern Washington football program. Its last one, before this season’s 3-8 overall record and 2-6 mark in the Big Sky, came in 2006 when the Eagles had the same overall mark. Their most recent losing year before that was in 1998, a 5-6 under Mike Kramer.
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana
MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho has a long, successful legacy in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Vandals made 11 trips to the playoffs in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the semifinals twice. Following their two-decade venture in Football Bowl Subdivision football, however, it took the Vandals five years to regain their footing after returning to the Big Sky Conference and the FCS in 2018.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle wants $2M federal grant for better commercial curb zones
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Transportation has applied for a $2 million federal grant for a proposed pilot project that seeks the most efficient use of limited curb space in the city. The federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant project would use a combination of...
