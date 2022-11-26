Commentary: Cougars, Huskies can choose their own adventure at this year's Apple Cup

The Huskies’ quarterback – the most productive passer in the NCAA this season – dodged WSU rushers and picked apart the Cougars’ secondary. Penix showed off his accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, but he was at his most impressive on deep balls, of which there were many. From a clean pocket, Penix loaded up and tested the Cougars’ defensive backs with high-arcing passes to open receivers down the field. He connected on 10 passes that gained 15 or more yards, including completions of 75, 48, 47 and 41 yards. Penix finished 25 of 43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He contributed a 4-yard rushing TD on an option play and added a 30-yard run for a TD on a receiver-pass play. Penix did not take a sack.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO