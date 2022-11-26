ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Commentary: Cougars, Huskies can choose their own adventure at this year's Apple Cup

By Jacob Thorpe For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Apple Cup rewind: Usually strong Washington State defense gives up staggering stat totals against Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud. Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougars defense during the highest-scoring Apple Cup in the rivalry series' 114-game history, a 51-33 Husky victory Saturday night at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State seniors Armani Marsh, Renard Bell miss Apple Cup

PULLMAN – Washington State’s two longest-tenured players watched the Apple Cup from the sideline. Standout nickel Armani Marsh and seventh-year slot receiver Renard Bell took part in senior night celebrations Saturday evening at Gesa Field, but didn’t suit up for the Cougars’ regular-season finale against Washington.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Washington passing attack led by Michael Penix Jr. proves to much for Washignton State

The Huskies’ quarterback – the most productive passer in the NCAA this season – dodged WSU rushers and picked apart the Cougars’ secondary. Penix showed off his accurate arm on short and intermediate routes, but he was at his most impressive on deep balls, of which there were many. From a clean pocket, Penix loaded up and tested the Cougars’ defensive backs with high-arcing passes to open receivers down the field. He connected on 10 passes that gained 15 or more yards, including completions of 75, 48, 47 and 41 yards. Penix finished 25 of 43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He contributed a 4-yard rushing TD on an option play and added a 30-yard run for a TD on a receiver-pass play. Penix did not take a sack.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho has a long, successful legacy in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Vandals made 11 trips to the playoffs in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the semifinals twice. Following their two-decade venture in Football Bowl Subdivision football, however, it took the Vandals five years to regain their footing after returning to the Big Sky Conference and the FCS in 2018.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle wants $2M federal grant for better commercial curb zones

(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Transportation has applied for a $2 million federal grant for a proposed pilot project that seeks the most efficient use of limited curb space in the city. The federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant project would use a combination of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy