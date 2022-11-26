ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night. Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
